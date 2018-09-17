Peter Dinklage, Elle Fanning and Director Reed Morano Face the Apocalypse in Their New Film ‘I Think We’re Alone Now’

The apocalypse has fascinated storytellers for decades. Our fear of disappearing is so deeply ingrained in us that it has become a defining genre of literature, cinema and television. It’s understandable—we dress up our doomsday anxieties in sci-fi trappings featuring zombies and aliens, but facing the end is actually the most certain and human thing one must do.

I Think We’re Alone Now is all about introducing the human element into the classic Armageddon tale. The new film, directed by Reed Morano (The Handmaid’s Tale), stars Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) and Elle Fanning (The Beguiled). It follows Del (Dinklage), who believes he’s alone in the world after it has been wiped out. He lives in his small, empty town, content in his solitude and the utopia he’s methodically created for himself. That is, until he is discovered by Grace (Fanning), an interloper whose history and motives are obscure. She inhabits his sacred place and wants to stay. A meditation on loneliness, the movie tackles our struggle for connection and the idea that the walls we build to keep other people out often only succeed in locking us in.

Observer recently sat down with Morano, Dinklage and Fanning to discuss how they managed to portray the last days of humankind with both desperation and humor.