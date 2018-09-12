Princess Eugenie Hired the Beckhams’ Party Planner for Her Two-Day, Hat-Filled Wedding

By

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are gearing up for their big day. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

Fascinator aficionado Princess Eugenie is about to celebrate her big day, and it looks like the reigning queen of bonnets is going all out for her October 12 nuptials.

We already knew the princess and her fiancé, former nightclub manager and current Casamigos brand ambassador Jack Brooksbank, were tying the knot at St. George’s Chapel, the same locale where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got married in May, and that her father, Prince Andrew, is throwing a regal bash at Royal Lodge, his 30-room Windsor mansion (in a similar move, Prince Charles hosted an exclusive fete at Frogmore House for his youngest son).

What kind of fascinator will maid of honor Princess Beatrice don? Chris Jackson/Getty Images

But Princess Eugenie’s wedding is going to be even bigger than her cousin’s. While Prince Harry and Markle invited 600 people to St. George’s Chapel, Eugenie and Brooksbank have sent out invitations to 850 people for the ceremony, according to Daily Mail, even though the chapel seats only 800. Apparently, they’re just going to pull in some extra chairs.

And the princess isn’t settling for a one-day event. The celebration starts with the morning service on Friday, October 12, and then Queen Elizabeth is hosting a luncheon for the couple. The 400-person black-tie reception at Royal Lodge, thrown by the Duke of York and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, will take place later that evening, but that’s not even the final affair.

Prince Andrew is throwing the black-tie party with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images

An additional party, also at Royal Lodge, kicks off Saturday afternoon, per The Times. It’s expected to be a more casual, “festival and funfair-themed” celebration, with rides, food and everything hungover royals could ever need.

So how’s it all coming together? Princess Eugenie, who previously said she was using Pinterest to plan the wedding, has enlisted the services of party planner extraordinaire Peregrine Armstrong-Jones, the founder of Bentley’s Entertainments, reports The Times. Armstrong-Jones, who is the half-brother of the late Princess Margaret’s first husband, Antony Armstrong-Jones, is the man behind Victoria and David Beckham‘s ridiculously over-the-top 1999 wedding. Yes, the one in which the couple sat on custom-made thrones and the bride wore an 18-karat-gold crown, as one does.

Posh and Becks started a trend. CHRIS RADBURN/AFP/Getty Images)

There will be one major difference in the princess’ nuptials, however. In a move that would make Leonardo DiCaprio proud, she’s trying to make her entire wedding plastic-free. Perhaps she should extend an invite to Leo and whichever 20-something Victoria’s Secret model he’s dating next month.

Not that Princess Eugenie’s guest list needs more famous faces. In attendance will be her regal family, including Prince Harry and Markle, who head off to Australia on for their first royal tour mere days later, as well as Prince William and Kate Middleton, whose children will likely to be a part of the ceremony. Hopefully Pippa Middleton will make it, as her due date is reportedly next month—in fact, the Duchess of Cambridge might have to skip out if Pippa ends up welcoming her first child then.

 

KING'S LYNN, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 25: Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Princess Anne, Princess Royal, Prince Andrew, Duke of York, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend Christmas Day Church service at Church of St Mary Magdalene on December 25, 2017 in King's Lynn, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The whole royal crew is expected to attend. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry‘s exes Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davy, who both attended his nuptials earlier this year, should be there as well, as Princess Eugenie has stayed close with both of them. Other expected guests include, fittingly, David and Victoria Beckham and George and Amal Clooney. No doubt George will be raising a tequila toast to the Casamigos brand ambassador groom.

Princess Eugenie Hired the Beckhams’ Party Planner for Her Two-Day, Hat-Filled Wedding
Filed Under: Celebrity, Lifestyle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince William, George Clooney, Queen Elizabeth, Leonardo diCaprio