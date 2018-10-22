‘A Star Is Born’ Will Submit Three Original Songs for Oscars Consideration—Which Will Win?

Today, Warner Bros., the studio behind the motion picture mega-hit A Star Is Born, released the list of awards categories for which it wants the movie to be considered. They include Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Picture, and Best Supporting Actor, among many others. However, the most striking category of the bunch may be Best Original Song.

Out of the large selection of catchy ditties included on the film’s chart-topping soundtrack, Warner Bros. has selected “Shallow,” “Always Remember Us This Way” and “I’ll Never Love Again” for nomination. It’s “For Your Consideration” time, folks!

Warner Bros. is campaigning “Shallow,” “I’ll Never Love Again,” and “Always Remember Us This Way” as A STAR IS BORN’s Best Original Song contenders. I’d expect the first two to be the nominees, and “Shallow” to win pic.twitter.com/oPrQ8o0oFa — Kevin BOO'Keeffe 👻 (@kevinpokeeffe) October 22, 2018

The Best Original Song category is of particular interest not only because A Star Is Born is likely to clinch the award mostly due to the movie’s massive success both critically and commercially, but also because of a recent amendment to Academy rules that says only two songs per movie can be nominated per year, as opposed to the three allowed in previous years. So, ultimately, one of the three songs being considered from the Cooper-Gaga musical remake won’t be nominated for an Oscar.

Our speculation: “Shallow” is a shoo-in—it was pretty undeniable from the moment the trailer came out, and it’s since become a smash and a fan-favorite. “I’ll Never Love Again” underscores the film’s soaring, weepy conclusion, and it’s a showstopper. “Always Remember Us This Way” is lovely, but ultimately the third-best of the three, so it will likely be left off the ballot.

Whether or not the movie takes home reams of Oscars gold, we’ll always have “Why Did You Do That?” and “Hair Body Face,” the pop songs Gaga’s character Ally ultimately takes grief for as her career takes off. But it doesn’t matter what Jackson Maine says—they’re both bangers.