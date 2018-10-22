Amy Schumer Sounds Off on NFL Player Protests

Though former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has not thrown a pass in the National Football League since 2016, the protest against social and racial inequality that he started continues. Kaepernick was the first NFL star to kneel during the National Anthem to bring attention to the issue, and three years later many are still following his example. However, Amy Schumer does not think enough white players are joining the cause.

The comedian posted her thoughts on Instagram this weekend shortly after noting she would not appear in any Super Bowl ads as a demonstration of support for Kaepernick, who is currently bringing a collusion lawsuit against the NFL.

“Once you witness the truly deep inequality and endless racism people of color face in our country, not to mention the police brutality and murders. Why not kneel next to your brothers? Otherwise how are you not complicit?” Schumer wrote. “Anyone who says it’s disrespectful to our military please read up on the fact that a lot of veterans are proud of what [Kaepernick] is doing and fully support him. What are your thoughts?”

“I know it must sound like a privilege ass sacrifice but it’s all I got,” Schumer continued. “Hitting the NFL with the advertisers is the only way to really hurt them. I know opposing the NFL is like opposing the NRA. Very tough, but don’t you want to be proud of how you’re living? Stand up for your brothers and sisters of color.” In her post, Schumer also said that “it would be cool” if the band Maroon 5 opted out of playing the Super Bowl halftime show.

Kaepernick’s protest was initially sparked by the rash of shooting deaths of unarmed African Americans at the hands of police officers. Some have said the protest led to a decline in the league’s television ratings as #BoycottNFL and a number of other online movements sprang up against it, though several factors have contributed to the shrinking audience. In an effort to reduce tension, the NFL has opted not to televise the National Anthem this year.