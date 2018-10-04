Brett Kavanaugh’s Classmates Say ‘Devil’s Triangle’ Really Was a Drinking Game

A cluster of Georgetown Prep alumni are corroborating Brett Kavanaugh’s claim that the phrase “Devil’s Triangle” refers to a drinking game, and not a threesome.

“Devil’s Triangle’ was a drinking game we came up with in high school,” wrote four graduates of the D.C. prep school in a letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee. “It was a variation on the game ‘Quarters.’ When we played ‘Devil’s Triangle,’ four people sat at a table. On the table, three small glasses of beer were arranged next to one another to form a triangle. Each of the four participants took turns being the ‘shooter.’ The shooter attempted to bounce a quarter into one of the glasses.”

We do not remember the exact origin of the name, but none of us used the phrase ‘Devil’s Triangle’ in our yearbook to refer to any kind of sexual activity,” continued the Georgetown Prep alumni. “To us, it was just a game with glasses in the shape of a triangle. If the phrase ‘Devil’s Triangle’ had any sexual meaning in the early 1980s, we did not know it.”

‘Devil’s Triangle” entered the lexicon after Kavanaugh was pressed by lawmakers about the term appearing in his high-school yearbook.

“It’s a quarters game,” Kavanaugh told the committee when asked about its definition last Thursday.

Numerous think pieces have since attempted to decipher the meaning of Devil’s Triangle, which Urban Dictionary describes as “A threesome with 1 woman and 2 men.” Both The New York Times reporter who first discovered the yearbook, and Kavanaugh’s roommate from Yale, accused the Supreme Court Justice nominee of lying before the committee about a Devil’s Triangle referring to a drinking game.

But in a separate statement sent to the committee, two Boston College graduates who were close with one of Kavanaugh’s Georgetown Prep peers also corroborate Kavanaugh’s definition.

“We knew Brett socially back in the ’80s and ’90s and consider him a friend but haven’t spoken to him in more than 25 years. We are not from the Washington, D.C. area,” they wrote. “However, during our first year at Boston College, we lived with Matthew Quinn, who is an alumnus of Georgetown Prep and was a classmate of Brett’s. Matthew taught us a drinking game called ‘Devil’s Triangle’ that he had played with his friends in high school.”