Dana Rohrabacher Receives World’s Most Backhanded Endorsement From His Hometown Paper

Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (AKA Vladimir Putin’s favorite Congressman) just received the most backhanded endorsement of the year.

Over the weekend, The Orange County Register, a local newspaper in Rohrabacher’s home district of California, published an editorial noting the lawmaker’s “tendency to say wildly inappropriate things” and “support policies out of step with a limited government approach.”

“Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, R-Costa Mesa, has long been a polarizing figure, irking even fellow Republicans,” wrote the Register. “From saying property owners should be able to refuse to sell their homes to gay people to suggesting students should be armed, Rohrabacher’s off-the-cuff remarks often undermine confidence in him.”

Of course, no criticism of Rohrabacher is complete without a zinger toward his coziness with Russia.

“Additionally, while there has yet to be any substantiated evidence of wrongdoing, his apparent affinity for Vladimir Putin is cause for concern.”

Despite these defects, the Register claimed the Congressman “still shows flashes of liberty-minded leanings from time to time” and is more qualified for office than his Democratic challenger, Harley Rouda—who “unfortunately struggled in a meeting with our editorial board.”

“We urge Rohrabacher to better heed his libertarian instincts, temper his diplomatic approach with Russia with more skepticism, think more carefully about his words and pay better attention to his constituents,” concluded the publication in its fawning letter of support for the candidate.