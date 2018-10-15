Peter Dinklage Dishes on Tyrion’s Fate in ‘Game of Thrones’

The upcoming conclusion to Game of Thrones has spurred rampant speculation among Westerosi faithful. Fueled by leaked set photos and even potential spoilers from the cast, viewers have been poring over every morsel of information they can get their hands on. Now, we have one more revelation to add to this ongoing off-season saga.

While speaking to Vulture, series star Peter Dinklage made some ominous comments about the fate of his character, Tyrion Lannister.

“I feel very, very—I’m trying to find the right word,” Dinklage said. “I think he was given a very good conclusion. No matter what that is—death can be a great way out.”

However, before you all start mourning the loss of a fan favorite, you should know that writer David Marchese did not think that Dinklage was revealing any specifics. He wrote: “I took what Dinklage was saying here not as a suggestion that Tyrion dies, but rather his attempt to leave open the possibility that the character might meet that fate.”

Game of Thrones is unfortunately not expected to return until mid-2019, so it’ll be a while until we rejoin Tyrion and the rest of the gang. In other words, let the speculation continue.

Dinklage has previously noted how the timing feels right to end the long-running series, which has grown into a global sensation.

“It’s time,” the actor told Variety in January. “Storywise, not just for all our lives. It’s the perfect time to end it. Sometimes shows stay on a little too long—the jumping-the-shark thing.”

Though Thrones may be coming to a close, HBO isn’t ready to totally abandon the world behind its most popular series of all time. A prequel spin-off that takes place as many as 10,000 years before the beginning of Game of Thrones is expected to debut roughly one year after the series finale.