How Jacob Wohl Tried to Use Christoph Waltz Stock Photos and His Mom to Frame Mueller

When a conservative lobbyist and a Gateway Pundit conspiracy theorist walk into a bar, the Department of Justice gets involved.

On Tuesday, Robert Mueller referred a case to the FBI featuring two conspiracy theorists who allegedly attempted to smear the special counsel as a “drunk and a sexual abuser” by paying women to come forward with false allegations of sexual assault.

Unfortunately for the bumbling politicos, the scheme backfired after two of the women contacted reporters.

“The man ‘offered to pay off all of my credit card debt, plus bring me a check for $20,000 if I would do'” recalled one of the women in an email obtained by The Atlantic on Tuesday. “He knew exactly how much credit card debt I had, right down to the dollar, which sort of freaked me out.”

The man allegedly spoke with a British accent and claimed to represent Surefire Intelligence—a shell company that went straight to the voicemail of Gateway Pundit conspiracy theorist Jacob Wohl’s mother when reached by NBC. Photos of Surefire Intelligence employees feature celebrities like Christoph Waltz and British photographer Nick Hopper, according to Internet sleuth Aric Toler.

Some sad news. On Thursday, November 1, at the Rosslyn

Holiday Inn at noon, we will reveal the first of Special Counsel Robert

Mueller's sex assault victims. I applaud the courage and dignity and

grace and strength of my client. pic.twitter.com/wZVQeHD45r — Jack Burkman (@Jack_Burkman) October 30, 2018

Spoke to a prominent DC insider today who told me there are several women prepared to make credible allegations against Dirty Cop Robert Mueller — Jacob Wohl (@JacobAWohl) October 19, 2018

Allegations of misconduct against Mueller were promoted by conservative lobbyist Jack Burkman.

“On Thursday, November 1, at the Rosslyn Holiday Inn at noon, we will reveal the first of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s sex assault victims,” tweeted Burkman on Tuesday, before later telling The Daily Beast, “We’re going to prove that [Mueller] is a drunk and a sexual abuser.”

Surefire Intelligence's "Tel Aviv Station Chief" is an Israeli supermodel pic.twitter.com/W6S8IOhT5P — Aric Toler (@AricToler) October 30, 2018

Odd. Jacob Wohl says he doesn't know nuttin' about Surefire Intelligence, the firm tied to the bizarre Mueller allegations. Take a look at the photos below of Mathhew Cohen, head of 'Surefire,' and of Jacob Wohl. pic.twitter.com/Q1rAW4wkPO — Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) October 30, 2018

Ahead of Tuesday’s fiasco, The Gateway Pundit ran a story citing “International Private Intelligence” alleging Mueller participated in an “aggressive rape” on the 19th floor of the St. Regis on August 2nd, 2010. A reporter for Gizmodo pointed out that Mueller served on jury duty that day, while others were quick to note the St. Regis has a gym on the 19th floor.

There is a gym on the 19th floor of the St Regis pic.twitter.com/9ypDBeqFHl — Pet Emetary 🎃 (@FormalScrunchie) October 30, 2018

“When we learned last week of allegations that women were offered money to make false claims about the Special Counsel, we immediately referred the matter to the FBI for investigation,” the special counsel’s spokesman told reporters.