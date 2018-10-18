Kendall Jenner Blames TMZ After an Alleged Stalker Breaks Into Her Gated Community for a Third Time

Kendall Jenner is fed up with alleged stalkers finding her homes. The reality star and model is dealing with yet another stalking situation, and she’s holding TMZ partly accountable.

The tabloid outlet recently reported on a terrifying stalker incident that occurred at Jenner’s Los Angeles home, and Jenner took to both Twitter and Instagram Stories to share her own thoughts on the ordeal. Posting a photo of TMZ’s tweet of the story, she wrote, “And how do you guys think these terrifying people know where my house is? Cuz you release not only photos but my location. It is so beyond unsafe. Is this not our one ounce of privacy we can get???”

She then added, “I understand what I’ve signed up for, but when you release the exact location to where I live THAT is when you’re putting my life in danger. Your home is your safe haven, but for me, cuz of outlets like you, my home is anything BUT. You should be ashamed of yourself.”

The situation involves an alleged stalker named John Ford, who was reportedly arrested after breaking into her gated Beverly Hills community early in September. Ford ended up pleading guilty to trespassing and was ordered to stay 1,000 feet away from the Los Angeles enclave. Unfortunately, that didn’t stop him, as he apparently broke in again last week by scaling the mountainside around the gated area, as it doesn’t have any official security. He then made his way over to Jenner’s home and was sitting by her pool, where the model’s personal security spotted him. Jenner’s security promptly called the police, but Ford escaped before the LAPD arrived.

Ford then tried a third time on Tuesday, breaking in the exact same way, but Jenner’s security was able to catch him this time. According to TMZ, he is currently being held on a 5150 psychiatric hold. Jenner’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, told Page Six that she is seeking a protective order for her client against Ford.

Jenner’s real estate moves have been widely reported. She relocated to her current mansion after a separate frightening experience at her former home in West Hollywood. Jenner was allegedly the victim of both a stalker and a break-in at the house, and Kris Jenner then reportedly advised her daughter that a gated community was crucial for her next home move. Jenner listened to her momager and proceeded to scoop up this house for $8.55 million last year. She has posted photos of its interiors on her social media accounts, showing off her hard work on it, but we wouldn’t be surprised if Jenner has to move soon again.