Lindsey Graham Has Completely Abandoned His Filter Amid the Kavanaugh Noise

It started with a fiery outburst before the Senate Judiciary Committee last Thursday.

After hours of listening to testimonies from Christine Blasey Ford and Brett Kavanaugh, Senator Lindsey Graham (D-S.C.), normally the cool Southerner, erupted to lambast his Democratic colleagues for bringing forth a last-minute sexual assault allegation against the Supreme Court Justice nominee.

“This is Hell!” boomed Graham from his perch in a partisan display of anger against partisanship. “This is going to destroy the ability for good people to come forward because of this crap!” Over the past week, the South Carolina senator has continued a crusade against modern politics, invoking both his own identity politics and simultaneous contempt for tribalism. Subscribe to Observer’s Politics Newsletter “I know I’m a single white man from South Carolina and I’ve been told to shut up but I will not shut up,” Graham boomed to lawmakers after the committee reconvened the next day. “If you don’t like me working with President Trump to make the world a better place, I don’t give a shit,” Graham told CNN on Monday, echoing the same brass talking point he gave the network this past summer.

Lindsey Graham on CNN: "If you don't like me working with President Trump to make the world a better place, I don't give a shit" pic.twitter.com/uXr1bLPVTG — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) October 1, 2018

Graham managed to slide back into the news-cycle with some more jabs on Wednesday. Speaking at the Atlantic Festival alongside the publication’s editor-in-chief Jeffrey Goldberg, the senator said Ford was spoken to “respectfully” during last week’s hearing, while Kavanaugh was “treated like crap.”

This remark received loud boos from the Davos crowd.

“Yeah, well boo yourself,” shot back the senator.

Graham also told the audience he was fed up with President Trump’s cozy embrace of North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un.

“Enough with ‘I love you,” said Graham of the president’s remarks that the two leaders “fell in love” after exchanging letters. “This love crap needs to stop. There’s nothing to love about Kim Jong Un.”