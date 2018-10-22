NJ Politics Digest: Chris Christie’s ‘I Told You So’ Moment

Gov. Phil Murphy has spent the last nine months blaming a lot of his problems on his predecessor.

Last week, former Gov. Chris Christie struck back.

In a 45-minute speech, Christie said it was time for Murphy to start delivering on his promises instead of continuing to blame things on the previous administration.

“It’s his state now. Now we begin to judge—not on promises, but on what you deliver,” Christie said, according to a report by The Record.

Nine months into his tenure, Murphy continues to blame Christie for the terrible state of service of NJ Transit, even though many riders say problems have gotten worse in the last year. While Murphy had pledged to fix the beleaguered agency, he insisted on waiting for a $1.3 million audit of the agency, which he said would be completed in April but wasn’t done until early this month. Commuters have also complained that the agency is bad at communicating about problems and delays. It got so bad that Murphy held a press conference in early August to say things would get better. In September, the state entered into a $250,000 contract with a company that has six months to propose communications fixes.

Christie promoted his record of protecting the state’s middle class by rejecting most tax increases, an attack on Murphy’s first budget, which raised a host of taxes, according to the report.

The former governor said the state has a history in the last four decades of electing two-term Republican governors and one-term Democrats.

Quote of the Day: “This job’s a lot harder from the inside than it is from the outside. It fooled me, too.” — former Gov. Chris Christie.

‘Gold Mine’: Why New Jersey Is Suddenly Challenging Nevada as a Sports Betting Hub

At first, the sports book in northern New Jersey appeared to have everything ready when sports betting became legal in the state: 52 high-definition TVs, a fully stocked bar, a revamped menu, a plush V.I.P. section and 20 tellers spread out in a cavernous room.

Report: Another Phil Murphy official was investigated for behavior during campaign

The Murphy transition team investigated a senior staff member last year for an allegation that he created a hostile work environment during the campaign, including an episode in which he threw a chair in anger while a female employee was in the room, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Third woman accuses Alvarez of sexual assault

Another woman is alleging that former Murphy administration official Al Alvarez sexually assaulted her during the early days of the gubernatorial campaign and says she would testify before the Legislature’s Select Committee on Investigation if asked.

Phil Murphy investigation update: He turns to top Chris Christie aide for his legal team

Gov. Phil Murphy has turned to one of Chris Christie’s top lieutenants to represent him in the legislative investigation called to question his hiring practices as well as an alleged sexual assault during his campaign.

Chris Christie returns to NJ politics by lifting up his party, knocking down his successor

After nine months of virtual silence since leaving office, former Gov. Chris Christie re-entered the fray of New Jersey politics Thursday night by spending 45 minutes tearing down his Democratic successor’s actions while touting his own achievements.

Ocean County Medicaid fraud: $2.6M never repaid because of amnesty deals

About $2.6 million in Medicaid benefits wrongly paid out on behalf of Ocean County residents will not be recouped by the state because of deal-making during the New Jersey comptroller’s recent amnesty program, a new report says.

Yes, these elections really are all about Donald Trump. How he’s everywhere in Jersey’s campaigns

President Donald Trump isn’t on this fall’s ballot, but he might as well be. He’s almost as much of a factor in this year’s midterm elections as if he was running himself.

Moran: Paul Ryan is a fraud. Jay Webber is a perfect match

House Speaker Paul Ryan came to New Jersey last week and warned that Democrats like Mikie Sherrill are hard-core leftists who want to impose radical change on America.

Will New Jersey have legal weed by Halloween? That could be tricky

On the first day of October, Gov. Murphy predicted on Facebook Live that recreational marijuana use could be legal in New Jersey by Halloween.

A List of Everything NJ is Looking to Ban or Prohibit

Gov. Phil Murphy’s veto over the summer of the tax on plastic and paper shopping bags wasn’t the end of it.

As midterm election 2018 nears, NJ voting machines remain ‘primitive and hackable’

With less than three weeks to midterm elections in which New Jersey is a congressional battleground, election-security experts warned that the state’s voting machines remain vulnerable to hacking.

New Jersey PARCC scores make small gains in 2018

Results for 2018 PARCC standardized test scores followed a trend of improvement for the past several years even while the controversial tests face an uncertain future in New Jersey.

Toys R Us, other store closings push up retail vacancy rates in North, Central Jersey

The Toys R Us bankruptcy and other store closings pushed the retail vacancy rate for North and Central New Jersey up this past summer to just over 7 percent, up four-tenths of a percentage point from the previous year, according to the annual report by The Goldstein Group, a retail real estate brokerage firm.

Gov. Murphy’s Father-in-Law Dies

The father of Gov. Phil Murphy’s wife, Tammy, has died. Edward Brown Snyder was 90.

It’s Raining Political Money – Almost All on Democrats

This year’s New Jersey congressional campaigns, which include a nasty battle for a U.S. Senate seat and potentially four races that could help the Democrats take control of the House, have drawn far more money than usual, with Democrats outspending Republicans in every House district for the first time in recent memory.

In one New Jersey county, courtrooms will become a new front in the opioid battle

A suburban courtroom may seem an unlikely venue for a lifesaving decision.

Former Ocean County Prosecutor Joe Coronato unlikely to be appointed drug czar

A proposal to appoint former Ocean County Prosecutor Joseph D. Coronato as the county’s first drug czar seems unlikely to move forward at this time, Freeholder Director Gerry P. Little said.

N.J. voters face ballot question on $500M bond for schools

New Jersey voters, in addition to deciding competitive Senate and House races, will also decide the fate of $500 million in bonds that would be used for a host of school-related initiatives.

Plenty of Backers For Big Tax Credits to Rehab Historic NJ Properties

A new tax credit for the rehabilitation of historic properties that state lawmakers have been trying to establish in New Jersey for nearly a decade is a step closer to becoming a reality.

This program aims to put ex-inmates back to work, with help from a former governor

Jim McGreevey’s voice reverberated around a classroom filled with 50 ex-offenders.

Ocean County Freeholder Bartlett: ‘Thank you’

Ocean County Freeholder John C. Bartlett Jr. has expressed his “deepest appreciation” to his colleagues after they announced that Berkeley Island County Park would be renamed in his honor.

Dover mayor accused of ethics breach for approving raise for close friend

A complaint filed with the state accuses Mayor James Dodd of violating ethics laws by approving an 8 percent raise for a town recreation aide who is a close friend.

2018 Stafford election: Who will control town hall for the next three years?

Which campaign slogan do you prefer: “Make Stafford Township Great Again” or “Focus on Stafford?”

Editorial: Chris Christie, South Jersey’s self-styled savior

Nine months out of office, former Gov. Chris Christie, who now pontificates for ABC News, finally gave a New Jersey audience an in-person taste of what he dishes out regularly on “Good Morning America.”

