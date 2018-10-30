NJ Politics Digest: Committee Probing Accused Rapist’s Hiring to Have Subpoena Power

The state Senate and Assembly on Monday both approved resolutions creating a special committee to investigate the state hiring practices under Gov. Phil Murphy in the wake of sexual assault allegations against a top education appointee.

The resolutions, approved without a single negative vote, also gives the committee subpoena power to compel witnesses to testify and produce records, according to reports.

The move comes following reports that Albert J. Alvarez landed a high-paying job as chief of staff to the Schools Development Authority even though the governor’s transition team had been notified he’d been accussed of raping a Murphy campaign volunteer.

Alvarez, who has denied the allegations and was not charged by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office, resigned the job at the beginning of October once newspapers began inquiring about the incident.

In addition to probing Alvarez’s hiring, the committee will also investigate how the prosecutor’s office handled the case. Attorney General Gurbir Grewal has already asked the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office to review the evidence collected by the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Murphy, meanwhile, has launched his own investigation into the incident, hiring former state Supreme Court Justice Peter Verniero to head a probe into Alvarez’s hiring.

Quote of the Day: “I was used for click-bait,’’ —former Kenilworth schools superintendent Thomas Tramaglini, on the publicity he received after being arrested for defecating on a high school athletic field in Holmdel.

Booker to Activists: “This Is Not Normal. This Is Not Who We Are.”

A day after the mass shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey declared Sunday during a visit with New Hampshire Democrats that “we are in a moral moment in America.”

Associated Press Read more

He Blew the Whistle on NJ Transit. He Paid for It With His Career.

Todd Barretta moved to New Jersey from Connecticut 18 months ago to become NJ Transit’s first chief compliance officer.

The Record Read more

Phil Murphy Investigation: NJ Lawmakers Get Subpoena Power After Sex Assault Claims

Lawmakers on Monday gave themselves broad authority, including subpoena power, to investigate Gov. Phil Murphy’s hiring practices in the wake of revelations that a former aide accused of sexually assaulting a campaign volunteer was still able to land a high-ranking job in the administration.

The Record Read more

Murphy’s Female Supporters Question Political Motives of Sex Assault Hearings

State lawmakers launching an investigation into how Gov. Phil Murphy’s team handled a rape allegation against a former senior official must not use survivors as “spectacles for public consumption,” according to a letter signed by sixty of the governor’s female supporters, who are questioning the motives behind the inquiry.

NJ.com Read more

Inside Trump’s Crash Course on Midterm Politicking

President Donald Trump set off early alarms when he signaled an interest in Kelli Ward, a right-wing candidate in Arizona’s competitive Republican primary for a U.S. Senate seat.

Politico Read more

Citing Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting, Phil Murphy Backs New Gun Regulation for NJ

Responding to the slaughter of 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue over the weekend, Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday endorsed new restrictions on gun and ammunition sales in New Jersey and supported a renewed push for “smart guns” that can be fired only by their registered owners.

The Record Read more

At Ventnor Synagogue, Former Home of Tree of Life Rabbi Hazzan Jeffrey Myers, Congregants Describe His ‘Quiet Strength’

The rabbi’s wife, Ellie Kremer, held open the door that would soon lock to greet the children arriving at Shirat Hayam for Sunday school. Some parents cautioned their children on the way in that not every other child would know all the details of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting.

Inquirer Read more

GOP Lawmaker Calls on Democrats to Consider Middle Class Tax Cuts

A leading Republican in the state Assembly is challenging majority Democrats to take a new look at GOP bills to cut taxes after research from a left-leaning fiscal-policy organization showed the middle class in New Jersey is getting hit the hardest by state and local taxes.

NJSpotlight Read more

How a Republican in a Blue State Is Trying to Stay Close to Trump and Still Win

Tom MacArthur, the New Jersey Republican congressman who has stood closest to President Trump on some of his most divisive issues, was sounding a familiar refrain as he tried make his case to voters.

New York Times Read more

NJ Lawmakers Want Minimum Wage for Tipped Workers

New Jersey’s 193,000 tipped workers should be earning the same minimum wage as all other workers in the state, according to some legislators.

NJ101.5 Read more

Move to Free More Innocent People Incarcerated in New Jersey Picks Up Steam

New Jersey is close to overhauling how it handles botched prosecutions that put innocent people behind bars as state lawmakers eye a special panel to review wrongful conviction claims.

NJ.com Read more

Former Rutgers Student Ordered to Pay $8.6 Million for Cyberattacks on University Network

A former Rutgers student must pay $8.6 million in restitution and serve six months of home incarceration for launching a series of cyberattacks on the Rutgers University computer network over two years.

The Record Read more

NJ Students Will Soon Be Trained in Preventing Gun Violence

An organization created after the Newtown, Connecticut, elementary school massacre in 2012 will be training 100,000 students in New Jersey the warning signs of a potential act of violence.

NJ101.5 Read more

How Much Does It Cost — Or Save — Workers to Commute Across State Lines?

When Robert Henderson’s company moved from Pennsylvania to Delaware more than two decades ago, he had already settled into a home in Chester County. So he stayed put.

Inquirer Read more

Here Are the Most Liberal, Conservative Towns in NJ. Where Does Yours Fall?

Oh, to be a conservative in East Orange, where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans 49 to 1.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Bergen Sheriff Candidate Sues to Halt Election, Saying Gov. Phil Murphy Should Fill Post

Robert Kugler, an independent candidate for Bergen County sheriff, sued the county clerk’s office Friday to stop what he claims is an illegal election tainted by confusion and bias.

The Record Read more

Three Line Up for Neptune Township Committee Race

Voters will have a chance to select among three candidates for two open seats on the Neptune Township Committee.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Sandy: Phil Murphy Promises New Loans for Sandy Victims, End of Clawbacks

Six years ago, superstorm Sandy bruised and battered the Jersey Shore and hundreds of families here are still dealing with the ramifications.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Bathroom Emergency Stains Educator’s Reputation

The former schools superintendent notorious for defecating on the high school athletic field here has broken his silence and said his children have suffered the most from the ensuing scandal.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Asbury Park Says Aggressive Panhandling is ‘Embarrassing,’ So the City Banned It.

Asbury Park’s waterfront development boom and the revitalization of its downtown retail and restaurant district has drawn investors, shoppers and diners with cash to spare.

NJ.com Read more