NJ Politics Digest: State Gets an Extension to Improve Driver’s Licenses

Getting a driver’s license in New Jersey can be a pain—with having to provide enough forms of identification to satisfy the most cynical bureaucrat that you are who you say you are.

So New Jersey drivers might be surprised to find out that the Garden State is one of the few remaining states where its driver’s licenses don’t pass federal muster to serve as ID for boarding flights. Yup, all of those hassles and headaches for naught.

Fortunately, federal officials have taken pity on the state, giving it an additional year before its licenses will no longer be accepted at airport security checks.

But that waiver only lasts until October 10, 2019.

That’s when state licenses will have to meet federal Real ID standards, which include guidelines about when in the licensing process a person’s photo should be taken and that their full first name be included on the license, according to a report by NJ.com.

New Jersey has been moving toward meeting those standards since 2011, switching over to advanced digital licenses, making changes in the type of documents that must be presented and making sure to use new photos of drivers on their licenses, according to the report.

The state says it expects to begin issuing the new licenses by spring of 2019—good news for folks who have to renew their licenses after that, but bad news for those who have recently renewed. People who want to use their licenses as identification at airports will have to get a replacement license by October 2020, the report said.

Without a Real ID license, people will have to show a passport or military ID as proof of identity at airports or federal facilities, according to the report.

Quote of the Day: “Climate’s been changing for five billion years. Go ask Noah.” — Republican 2nd Congressional District candidate Seth Grossman, during a debate with Democrat Jeff Van Drew.

Murphy official who quit faced sexual assault allegation, sources say. GOP wants an investigation.

A top staffer in Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration who resigned last week faced an allegation of sexual assault during a period when he worked on Murphy’s gubernatorial campaign, sources told NJ Advance Media.

Senate Dems weigh in on Murphy hiring story

In a joint statement that appears to be laying the groundwork for future action, the six top Democrats in the New Jersey State Senate offered comment on a POLITICO New Jersey story about allegations of sexual misconduct against a staff on Phil Murphy’s gubernatorial campaign who later joined his administration.

Ann Coulter spoke at a sleepy, small N.J. town and protesters were out in full force

The appearance Ann Coulter, a well-known conservative author and commentator, at an event in Pitman brought out people on both sides of the political spectrum Wednesday night, including protesters.

NJ Transit Will Lose 18 Trains Starting Sunday

NJ Transit riders will temporarily lose 18 scheduled trains across most lines as emergency brake installation kicks into high gear to meet a December 31 deadline.

New Jersey is pushing one of the strictest plastics bans in the nation. But is it enough?

Try to think of something in your life that doesn’t involve plastics.

Chances are, you won’t be able to. Plastic is everywhere, from food containers to your smart phone to the plumbing in your home.

NJ Attorney General backs lawsuit from defrauded college students

New Jersey has pledged support in a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education over its attempts to limit debt relief for defrauded college students.

Student Tries to Shut-Out Speaker, Rutgers Stands Firm

A Rutgers graduate and Middle East expert accused of being an “Islamophobe” by a student is still expected to appear next week at a campus discussion.

Debate gets heated as Sherrill, Webber spar in key Congressional race

The candidates in a key N.J. Congressional race disagreed on Brett Kavanaugh, Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) and a wide range of policy issues during a NJTV debate on Wednesday night.

GOP candidate on climate change, ‘Go ask Noah.’ Feisty debate highlights sharp differences

Republican Seth Grossman and Democrat Jeff Van Drew squared off in a debate Wednesday night which showed their vastly different views of what type of congressman voters in the 2nd Congressional District need to send to Washington.

The price of health care really is more expensive in N.J. Here’s the proof.

Hospital admissions in New Jersey declined nearly 20 percent between from 2012 to 2016, a trend that should have made the overall cost of health care cheaper.

NJ Hospital Exec to Keep Her Job After Anti-Cop Post

Michellene Davis will keep her job with RWJ Barnabas Health despite her controversial Facebook reaction to a news story about armed police at a North Jersey high school.

Appeals court: Adam Salberg is official interim mayor of Rockaway Township

A state appellate court has upheld Adam Salberg as interim mayor and John Iaciofano as township attorney.

No vote on Brick medical marijuana dispensary; residents want different spot

The fate of the first medical marijuana dispensary at the Jersey Shore is up in the air until November.

Ex-Brick employee out of jail 10 months into 5-year theft sentence

A former Brick Township employee who pleaded guilty to stealing more than $940,000 from the township’s insurance program was released from state prison on Wednesday, having served little more than 10 months of a five-year sentence.

Berkeley Island County Park to be renamed for ailing Freeholder John C. Bartlett Jr.

Berkeley Island County Park is to be renamed the John C. Bartlett Jr. County Park at Berkeley Island, in honor of the ailing freeholder who established it in 1982.

Editorial: MacArthur lies again about health care – this time, to baby boomers

Apparently, older people in even the reddest parts of Tom MacArthur’s district are now asking him about alarming mailers that say he wants to charge them more for their health insurance. Awkward.

