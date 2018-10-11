NJ Politics Digest: Lawmakers Working to Fine-Tune Legal Weed Efforts

Efforts to legalize and tax the recreational use of marijuana have so far stalled in the state House, but New Jersey legislators aren’t giving up yet.

On Tuesday, Democratic lawmakers from the state Senate met to discuss a bill that legislative leaders say will bring their legalization efforts to fruition.

As The Record reports, Senate President Steve Sweeney has said he wants to have a bill passed by the end of the month, and Democrats are working to meet that goal.

However, not everyone in the Democratic caucus is pleased with what’s being proposed, with The Record reporting the meeting was “fractious.” And there’s still a question of whether Gov. Phil Murphy, who wants to impose a 25 percent tax on legal weed, will go along with the bill’s call to start out taxing marijuana at 10 percent—with towns able to tack on a two percent tax as a sweetener to convince them to allow for sales—in an effort to choke off black market sales. The tax would then rise to 25 percent over four years, according to the report.

The bill would also provide a mechanism for expungement of past marijuana convictions and also set aside 25 percent of marijuana business licenses for “impact zones,” which The Record report indicates is the Democrats’ way of avoiding illegal racial set asides while addressing past racial inequities in marijuana arrests.

Quote of the Day: “I’ve never hung my name on any tax rate.” — Gov. Phil Murphy, on whether or not he’ll insist legislation legalizing recreational marijuana use imposes a 25 percent tax on sales.

NJ Transit Riders, Get Ready For Possible Summer Fare Hike

Among NJ Transit’s many problems flagged by auditors is a lack of strategic planning, aggravated by a lack of predictability about funding.

NJ101.5 Read more

Gateway project board plays ‘mythbuster’ about bridge, tunnel plans

The Gateway Development Corp. is fighting back against what it feels are misperceptions about project proposals that attempt to address the ever-increasing cost estimates of the project, including the Portal North Bridge and Hudson Tunnel projects.

ROI-NJ Read more

NJ legal weed update: Lawmakers hash out marijuana bill, but can it pass?

Democratic New Jersey lawmakers spent part of Tuesday going over the fine points of a bill that their leaders say is the almost-final, soon-to-pass vehicle for allowing anyone 21 and older to buy and consume marijuana.

The Record Read more

Sources: Murphy administration official who resigned had faced criminal allegation

An official in Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration who resigned last week had faced a criminal allegation that was investigated by law enforcement while he worked on the governor’s 2017 campaign, according to five people familiar with the situation.

Politico Read more

How Much Will It Cost to See Hillary at Menedez Fundraiser

Some of the state’s biggest Democratic fund raisers will be coming together on Monday for an event to help the campaign of U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J.

NJ101.5 Read more

Lance, Malinoswki Both Swing Hard for 7th District Centerist Mantle

The 7th Congressional District, where incumbent Republican Rep. Leonard Lance is trying to fight off Democratic challenger Tom Malinowski, is a true snapshot of wealthy, suburban America.

NJSpotlight Read more

Midterm 2018: Sherrill, Webber face off in debates amid NJ race that could flip House

The top candidates in a tightly contested race that could help determine which party controls the House of Representatives have scheduled a trio of debates this week — likely the last time they will share a stage before the Nov. 6 elections.

The Record Read more

Monmouth County elections: Clerk says Facebook posts about ballot mix-up are false

A series of Facebook posts claiming thousands of Monmouth County voters received the wrong vote-by-mail ballots are not true, Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon said.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Freeholders to consider plan to ‘exit’ ICE contract after 2020

Hudson County’s freeholders are expected to vote Thursday on a measure that would require freeholder approval if the county asks to extend its controversial contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement beyond 2020.

NJ.com Read more

Charter Schools: Where Does Murphy Administration Really Stand?

A perennial subject of education policy in New Jersey, charter schools are about to get yet another review from state policymakers, maybe this time with a twist.

NJSpotlight Read more

NJ Considers Not Suspending Drivers for Failure to Pay Tickets

Assemblyman Ron Dancer, R-Ocean, is sponsoring legislation to allow drivers with suspended licenses for non-moving violations, such as parking tickets, to drive on a restricted basis.

NJ101.5 Read more

Bergen County Elections: Three independents looking to fill sheriff’s vacancy

Three independent candidates will run this fall in the tangled race for Bergen County Sheriff, which opened just three weeks ago when former Sheriff Michael Saudino abruptly resigned.

The Record Read more

Robocalls: NJ attorney general says phone companies must work together to kill them

New Jersey’s attorney general wants more done to cut down on the scourge of robocalls that are ringing telephones around the Garden State.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Brick plans to sue NJ for more school funding

The school board is prepared to vote Thursday on a lawsuit that will seek to restore millions of dollars in aid cut from Brick schools.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Hurricane Sandy victims will get more federal help after all in bill Trump signed

Two long-sought provisions designed to help Hurricane Sandy victims were added to an unrelated bill that was signed into law by President Donald Trump.

NJ.com Read more

Why is Florida so special? N.J. wants answers from feds on offshore policy

Months after the Trump administration announced that Florida would be exempted from future offshore oil drilling, New Jersey is still wondering: Why not us, too?

NJ.com Read more

Toms River official sues after lawyer hired to investigate worker’s complaint

The District 1 Board of Fire Commissioners has hired a law firm to investigate a female worker’s complaint against Brian Kubiel, who serves as the district’s administrator is also township council president.

Asbury Park Press Read more

NJ marijuana legalization: Freehold Township bans weed sales

The Freehold Township committee unanimously voted Tuesday to ban marijuana sales, both medicinal and recreational, while legislators figure out what weed legalization will look like in the Garden State.

Asbury Park Press Read more

State revokes license of South Jersey liquor store targeted in drug ring

The state has revoked the license of a South Jersey liquor store that was used in a prescription drug operation that sold opioids from a coin laundry across the street, officials said Tuesday.

Inquirer Read more

Joseph Bianchi, mayor of North Arlington, dies suddenly

Local barber, longtime firefighter and borough mayor for the last four years, Joseph Bianchi, 77, died Wednesday, officials confirmed.

The Record Read more

Camden City Council delays vote on zoning board reappointments

A week after the Camden Zoning Board approved a controversial billboard project on the waterfront, the City Council delayed a vote to reappoint four city Zoning Board members recommended by Mayor Frank Moran.

Inquirer Read more

Saddle River deer hunt stay to remain while judge reviews documents

A stay on the borough’s deer culling contract will remain in place while a Superior Court judge reviews documents presented during Wednesday’s hearing.

The Record Read more

Editorial: Stealth raises insult the public

We’ve found ourselves asking this question far too many times before: Is it really too much to ask from lawmakers to be genuinely upfront with the public about what they want to do and why?

Asbury Park Press Read more

Editorial: Move fast on municipal court reform

For those who have ever had a brush with New Jersey’s municipal court system, the July report detailing widespread abuses within that system wasn’t much of a surprise. Whether it’s from feeling unfairly targeted by selective enforcement or being squeezed for excessive fines, the dysfunction is often quickly and blatantly apparent.

The Record Read more