NJ Politics Digest: Murphy, Dems Give $10M in Stealth Raises to Legislative Aides

You’d think granting $10 million in raises for state employees would be something discussed in a public forum.

But that’s not the way Gov. Phil Murphy and Democratic leaders of the state legislature approached a $10 million package of raises for legislative staff.

While the governor and legislature were fighting about the $37.4 billion budget that included a host of tax increases, the Democrats also quietly pushed through increases of $5 million apiece for state assembly and senate operations, according to reports.

The money increases budgets for legislative staff salaries at 80 local Assembly offices from $110,000 to $135,000, according to NJ.com. The deal also freed up money for raises at 40 Senate offices.

State legislative leaders say the money is needed, since staff have not received raises in 16 years. And Senate President Steve Sweeney said the money, while buried in the paperwork of the state budget, was hidden in plain view.

“It’s right there,” Sweeney said of the budget language. “We’re not hiding it.”

But neither Murphy, who has made much of his efforts to support the state’s middle class, nor the legislature did nothing to publicize this latest example of state largesse. Earlier this year, Murphy and state legislators from both parties earlier also approved $15.6 million for state prosecutors, judges and high-powered political appointees, such as the governor’s cabinet.

State Republicans, expressed outrage over the newly revealed raises, saying the way they were granted comes across as evasive.

New Jersey residents bear one of the highest tax burdens in the nation. It is among the top states in the union for outward migration, with residents citing its high tax burden as a primary cause for leaving.

Murphy—who has approved increases in the state gas tax, as well as new taxes on internet sales, online rentals, ride-sharing services and electronic cigarettes—maintains residents won’t mind paying even more if they feel they are getting their money’s worth in state services.

Quote of the Day: “Whether or not it’s justified, allocating $10 million behind closed doors for such a controversial purpose comes off as deliberately evasive.” — Assemblywoman Amy Handlin (R-Monmouth), on state Democrats quietly approving raises for legislative aides.

Paid Sick Leave for Nearly All NJ Workers – What it Means For You

Nearly every person employed in New Jersey is guaranteed paid sick leave later this month, when a law signed in May actually takes effect.

This could be another sign Menendez faces trouble with Jersey voters

Nearly one of every five Hispanic likely voters in New Jersey haven’t decided whether to vote for U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez this fall, according to a poll released Monday.

Hugin uses Melgen patients in attack on Menendez

Attacks leveled in two new ads released by Republican U.S. Senate candidate Bob Hugin that aim to hit incumbent Bob Menendez over bad medical outcomes in the office of Salomon Melgen, the friend and donor at the nexus of the senator’s recent ethics woes, actually have little to do with the senator.

Sherrill breaks fundraising record; has raised $7 million for House race

Democrat Mikie Sherrill has raised $2.7 million in the third quarter and a total of $7 million so far in her bid to flip New Jersey’s 11th district from red to blue. She has $2.6 million cash-on-hand for the final 30 days of her campaign for Congress against Republican Jay Webber, a five-term Assemblyman.

Stile: How fury over Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court fight will shape midterm battle in NJ

Like the half a dozen speakers before her last Thursday, Jean Durbin denounced Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at a rally in downtown Princeton.

Analysis: Cory Booker wowed Iowa, one of many trips he’s made that could pay off in 2020

Speaking to about 1,000 Iowa Democrats on Saturday night, Cory Booker showed why candidates and party leaders around the country want him to visit.

The Insider NJ Interview With NJ Attorney General Gurbir Grewal

InsiderNJ recently met up with NJ’s Attorney General, Gurbir Grewal to chew the fat. It was a wide-ranging conversation that included the internment of Japanese-Americans during WWII, cannabis reform, LaCroix sparkling water, and something called NJCares, a “real time dashboard of opioid-related data and information.”

N.J. bear hunt gets underway and 4 protestors were arrested

The N.J. bear hunt got off to a contentious start Monday with four protesters arrested, including the college professor who spent 12 days in jail last winter following his 8th civil disobedience-related conviction.

Skip Tolls in Another State and NJ Might Suspend Your License

State officials might start cooperating with neighboring states on a plan to force habitual toll evaders to pay up by suspending their vehicle registrations – for tabs they’ve run up in states other than where they live.

Move over Springsteen, turns out Chris Christie LOVES Melissa Etheridge, too

Are we the only ones who were surprised to learn just how much Chris Christie loves Melissa Etheridge?

Sexual misconduct lawsuits, with a rogue frat at the center, rile Stockton University

The first lawsuit came in early July: A freshman at Stockton University alleged she was sexually assaulted while incapacitated by a man who later posted footage of it on Snapchat.

Amy Handlin retiring from New Jersey Assembly

Assemblywoman Amy Handlin, a longtime Monmouth County leader described by colleagues as an “independent” and “passionate” advocate for residents, confirmed Monday that she’s retiring at the end of her term.

High school defaced with racist, anti-Semitic graffiti

A New Jersey high school has been defaced with racist, anti-Semitic and misogynistic graffiti.

Danish offshore wind company acquires Deepwater, expands NJ presence

Danish energy company Orsted inked a deal with U.S.-based D.E. Shaw Group to purchase Deepwater Wind as both companies pursue plans to develop offshore wind projects off the Jersey shore.

How NJ State Police Hope to Earn Your Trust

As part of an effort to enhance communication and transparency, the New Jersey State Police will hold a special program that kicks off next week.

Saddle River deer hunt put on hold

An animal protection group is expected on Tuesday to challenge the start of deer culling in the borough, telling a judge that the group hired to do the work is not following contractual procedures.

Familiar face enters race for mayor in Eatontown

Former Mayor Gerry Tarantolo is making a bid for the borough’s top political seat as a write-in candidate.

Editorial: Second chances shouldn’t extend to corrupt politicians

Everybody’s a sucker for a good redemption story.

That’s because we all recognize how ephemeral success could be: To get one chance is hard enough, and to get a second is blessed. When somebody completes the triumph-adversity-fulfillment cycle – seizing something that seemed gone forever – it’s a life-affirming achievement.

