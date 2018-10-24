NJ Politics Digest: New Jersey Has Already Started Voting. What Can We Learn?

Early voting has already started, and if the results so far in New Jersey are accurate, Republicans have good reason to fear a blue wave this November.

Statistics from TargetSmart, a Democratic data analysis firm, shows that Democrats are significantly outnumbering their GOP rivals by about three to two in early voting in the state, NJ.com reports.

Democratic turnout was higher in two of three of the state’s tightest races, and Democrats weren’t far behind in the third, the report said. All three districts are currently held by Republicans.

While national Democratic officials are happy to talk about the situation, Republicans haven’t responded to requests for comment, NJ.com reports.

New Jersey is one of the few states where Democrats are outperforming Republicans in early voting, the report said.

Quote of the Day: “Unlike some of the other states, Democrats in the first wave of voting actually are outperforming Republicans. New Jersey is one of the first states that is exhibiting that so far.” — Tom Bonier, chief executive officer of TargetSmart, on results of early balloting.

What early voting says about Jersey’s hot congressional races

Is this another sign of a blue wave in New Jersey?

NJ.com

‘Green’ Groups Unite to Press Murphy for Overhaul of Pinelands Commission

Top environmental organizations in the state yesterday pressed Gov. Phil Murphy to overhaul the Pinelands Commission, an agency they say fell short in protecting the preserve the past eight years.

NJSpotlight

What Does Where The Stand on Trump Say About Menedez, Hugin

Behind the nasty political ads dominating New Jersey’s battle for a U.S. Senate seat are two candidates who seem to share similar positions on many issues, at least on the surface, although how strongly the GOP challenger supports President Donald Trump is up for debate.

NJSpotlight

NJ Senate race: In the age of Trump, Bob Hugin tries to win as a moderate Republican

U.S. Senate candidate Bob Hugin wants voters to see beyond the “R” next to his name.

The Record

Cory Booker becomes Trump foil again in campaign speech

As Cory Booker makes moves toward a potential 2020 campaign for the Democratic presidential nomination, President Donald Trump keeps raising the senator’s profile.

NJ.com

N.J. taxpayers will pay another lawyer in Murphy staffer sex assault investigation

New Jersey taxpayers will foot $350 an hour for another veteran attorney to help investigate the sexual assault controversy facing Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration.

NJ.com

How to Fix South Jersey’s Toxic Foreclosure Problem

The state’s foreclosure crisis has hit South Jersey especially hard, impacting entire communities through lower home values, higher property taxes, a lack of homes available for first-time buyers and working-class families, and affecting the region’s economy.

NJSpotlight

NJ Report Reveals Hot Spots for Mental Health, Substance Problems

An analysis of emergency department visits throughout New Jersey shows the mental health and substance abuse crisis is more widespread than many would expect.

NJ101.5

NJ man admits posting threatening Facebook message about Rep. Chris Smith

A Plainfield man admitted Friday that he posted a threatening Facebook message directed toward U.S. Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J.

Asbury Park Press

Actress Piper Perabo went door-to-door to campaign for N.J. candidate

The 3rd district congressional race has gotten an injection of star power.

NJ.com

6 children dead in adenovirus outbreak at pediatric care facility

Six children have died in a major adenovirus outbreak at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a nursing home and long-term pediatric care facility in northern New Jersey.

Politico

Proposed law to allow local stormwater utilities could spell new tax, opponents say

Lawmakers advanced a measure that would enable local governments to establish their own stormwater utilities. But the proposal drew criticism from business advocates who said the measure could amount to more taxes.

NJBiz

Murphy meets with 7 Palestinian business leaders in 1st step to increase economic ties

Gov. Phil Murphy met with seven Palestinian business leaders Tuesday afternoon in East Jerusalem, with hopes of creating a new relationship between the region and New Jersey.

ROI-NJ

Campbell Soup disavows lobbyist’s unverified claim about Soros

Campbell Soup Company on Tuesday distanced itself from a company lobbyist who circulated a conspiracy theory on Twitter that prominent Democratic donor George Soros’ foundation is supporting a caravan of Central American migrants heading toward the U.S. border.

Politico

You will soon need a new N.J. driver’s license to fly. Here’s how to get it

In 2005, Congress passed legislation mandating a more secure, harder to counterfeit driver’s license.

NJ.com

Court lets North Arlington GOP choose Pronti for ballot, but questions paperwork

Daniel Pronti, the Republican council member at the center of a legal battle involving two courts and three judges, has been certified as the GOP’s mayoral candidate on November’s ballot.

The Record

Neptune Police: Frequent critic, NAACP head joins oversight committee

Adrienne Sanders, a sharp critic of Neptune Police Department operations and president of the Asbury Park/Neptune Chapter of the NAACP, has been appointed to the oversight committee that monitors the township police force.

Asbury Park Press

Former municipal fire inspector going to prison for plotting $15K shakedown

A former Middlesex Borough fire inspector who boasted of a connection to organized crime was sentenced Tuesday to nearly three years in prison after admitting to a $15,000 extortion plot targeting a local developer.

NJ.com

Plan to reverse Jersey City’s ban on women going topless is dead

Jersey City’s prohibition on women going topless will remain after a plan to reverse the ban was nipped from the latest update to the city’s old obscenity law.

Jersey Journal

Editorial: Fire Rep. Tom MacArthur. Put Andy Kim in Congress.

Rep. Tom MacArthur once had a solid lead over his Democratic challenger, Andy Kim, but it’s gone now. This race is a tossup.

NJ.com