NJ Politics Digest: Poll Finds More Than Half of Likely State Voters Oppose Kavanaugh

Brett Kavanaugh isn’t getting a lot of support in deep blue New Jersey.

A Fairleigh Dickinson University Poll finds that nearly half of adults in the state don’t want to see him confirmed to the Supreme Court, and that number rises to 53 percent when you consider only likely voters.

The poll found the embattled federal judge has the support of 32 percent of respondents, and 38 percent of likely voters.

And it’s not like New Jersey residents don’t know what’s going on. The poll found 82 percent of adult residents followed the confirmation hearings, with that number climbing to 94 percent among likely voters.

Kavanaugh, who is expected to support overturning Roe v. Wade and is accused of sexually assaulting an acquaintance during a party when they were teenagers, has little support among females in the state—with 55 percent opposing confirmation, while 22 percent support him. For men, the divide was split equally: 42 percent to 42 percent.

Kavanaugh’s confirmation is on hold while the FBI investigates the sexual assault allegations against him and another allegation that he sexually assaulted another student while in college.

Quote of the Day: “There are a lot of good cities on that list, but none where they’d make the impact they’d make on Newark.” — former Gov. Thomas Kean, on Amazon’s search for a location for its second headquarters.

Newark to Amazon: We’re the socially responsible choice for new headquarters

As Amazon draws closer to picking a home for its coveted second headquarters, New Jersey boosters are hoping the e-commerce giant sees Newark’s bid as both a good move and a chance to be a good corporate citizen.

Murphy: ‘I’m Still Proud We Hired Official Who Took Bribes’

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy says a municipal official who resigned from a $70,000-a-year state job after it came to light he admitted taking bribes from undercover FBI agents deserves a second chance.

GOP senator wants legislative hearings on Jackson hiring

A Republican state senator is calling for legislative hearings into how Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration hired a former Passaic council member who was convicted of corruption, despite a state law banning him from public jobs.

Christie Whitman-led group calls for new ethics laws in the age of Trump

Congress should require presidential candidates to disclose personal and business income tax returns, allow the government ethics agency to enforce its laws, and regulate White House contacts with federal law enforcement officials.

11th District Leans Republican, But Democrats Think Sherrill Can Flip It

In the Democrats’ fight to retake the House of Representatives this year, the 11th Congressional District is considered ground zero for a flip from red to blue. It pits Democrat Mikie Sherrill, a former Navy helicopter pilot, former federal prosecutor, and mother of four, against Republican Assemblyman Jay Webber, a lawyer and father of seven.

Menendez-Hugin Senate ‘dead heat’ poll sparks battle of Jersey pollsters

A new survey showing New Jersey’s U.S. Senate race between Democratic incumbent Robert Menendez and Republican challenger Bob Hugin in a dead heat has sparked an unusual dispute between Jersey pollsters.

How important is it for N.J. to send two Democrats to the U.S. Senate?

According to a new poll, the high stakes race for one of New Jersey’s U.S. Senate seats is neck and neck.

Criminal Expungements in New Jersey Just Got Easier

It’s good news for those with criminal records in the Garden State.

N.J.’s ban on large magazines is constitutional, court rules. Gun groups vow to appeal.

A federal court has dealt a blow to gun rights groups by ruling Gov. Phil Murphy’s ban on 15-round magazines doesn’t violate the Constitution.

This is ‘hatred.’ Couple’s house targeted twice with anti-Semitic graffiti.

A N.J. couple whose Sussex County residence was targeted two weekends in a row by anti-Semitic vandalism received a show of support on Tuesday.

NJ Lawmakers Seek More Control Over Price of Prescriptions

Members of the state Senate are seeking to control the cost of pharmaceuticals that have been developed with the help of any public funding. They propose to do this by pegging drug prices in New Jersey to those charged in other industrial countries.

Fewer Signing Up For NJ Bear Hunt Because Murphy Changed the Rules

When the first part of bear hunting season opens on Monday, the woods around New Jersey could be a few thousand hunters lighter than they were last year.

What Chris Christie says about Brett Kavanaugh, and what’s wrong with today’s politics

Former Gov. Chris Christie believes the woman who accused President Donald Trump’s pick for the Supreme Court of sexual assault is a victim.

Republicans pick Hasbrouck Heights mayor as Bergen County sheriff candidate

The recently declared special election for the next Bergen County sheriff became a bit clearer Monday night when Republicans picked the current Hasbrouck Heights mayor as their nominee.

In sudden turnaround, regulators suspend new rules for New Jersey’s craft breweries

State alcohol regulators suspended enforcement of new rules for New Jersey’s craft breweries after top lawmakers vowed to roll them back in a flurry of critical statements Tuesday afternoon.

Stile: How Murphy’s push to redeem a convicted Passaic councilman backfired and Grewal cleaned up

Gov. Phil Murphy’s staff didn’t need to conduct a “legal review” before giving Marcellus Jackson a $70,000-a-year patronage job in the state Department of Education.

Fans still waiting for refunds after Wanda Sykes’ Trump jokes trigger walkout at Basie

No jokes and no refunds.

That’s the story from attendees who walked out of the Wanda Sykes show Thursday, Sept. 27 at the Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank after the comedian opened with a series of jokes about President Donald Trump.

Asbury Park gets tough on panhandlers, beggars

Gopal offers reward for answers in Freehold Twp. Jewish cemetery vandalism

State Sen. Vin Gopal is offering a $1,500 reward for information related to the toppling of headstones at a Jewish cemetery in Freehold Township in August.

Party celebrating Paterson superintendent is back on

Days after its cancellation, the party celebrating Eileen Shafer’s appointment as Paterson’s schools superintendent is back on.

Editorial: What about the business tax climate?

One would have to be a cynic to suspect that Gov. Phil Murphy chose Monday to deliver his much-awaited economic development plan to divert attention from the 4.3-cent gasoline hike, the sales taxes on online purchases, and taxes on BnBs and other online booking sites, all of which also kicked in Monday. Maybe it was just a coincidence.

