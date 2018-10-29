NJ Politics Digest: State Responds to Pittsburgh Synagogue Attack

State law enforcement personnel and officials spent the weekend responding to news of the attack on a Pittsburgh synagogue that left 11 people dead.

Police stepped up patrols, particularly near the state’s synagogues, and elected officials spoke out—some sending their thoughts and prayers to the victims’ families while others have called for renewed efforts to curtail the epidemic of gun violence and mass shootings in the U.S.

There were also renewed calls to reduce the political divisions and anti-Semitism that led to the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue, with many Democratic officials and candidates taking aim at President Donald Trump for his divisive and incendiary rhetoric.

Sen. Robert Menendez, locked in a tight re-election campaign with Republican challenger Bob Hugin, blasted Trump for saying the shooting had little to do with the nation’s gun laws and the president’s claim that placing armed guards in public places would deter such killings.

“The President’s callous comments show us why we need reasonable gun safety measures in our country. Instead, the President is again dismissing common sense gun laws in favor of more guns—this time in our houses of worship,” Menendez said in a statement. “Houses of worship in the United States of America should not require armed guards.”

In a statement on Twitter, Hugin said he and his wife “are devastated & praying for all those in Pittsburgh who are impacted by this senseless violence & attack on the Jewish community. Anti-semitism, hateful rhetoric, & violence has no place in our society. We must hold this person accountable for this atrocious act.”

North Jersey Towns Step Up Security After Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

North Jersey towns are stepping up security and being more vigilant after a mass shooting killed eleven and injured more at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday.

NJ Politicians React to Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting

New Jersey politicians are reacting to the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting that killed at least 11 people and wounded several others.

Lakewood, Toms River Increase Police Patrols Near Synagogues After Pittsburgh Shooting

Police in Lakewood, Toms River, and Marlboro have increased patrols near synagogues following Saturday’s shooting at a Pittsburgh temple that left at least 11 dead.

Essex County Among Top Ten in US for ICE Arrests of Immigrants

Gov. Phil Murphy has taken a few small steps toward making New Jersey a “sanctuary state,” as he promised during his campaign.

DOE Fires Employee Who Poked Fun at Special Education Students

A state Department of Education employee, once suspended for making fun of special education students when she was a teacher, was fired Friday as reporters began inquiring about her hiring by the Murphy administration earlier this year.

Medicaid Fraud: Who Knew of Amnesty Deals? Memo Says Several.

The New Jersey state comptroller said that one of his employees went rogue in discounting $2.6 million on the amount Medicaid fraudsters had to repay taxpayers, but a confidential memo obtained by the Asbury Park Press says three levels of managers in the comptroller’s office knew about the deals ahead of time.

Legislative Investigation Into Murphy Staffer Sex Assault Allegation Divides Senate Democrats

A handful of veteran Democratic state senators may vote against a resolution equipping a special committee with subpoena power to investigate how Gov. Phil Murphy’s team handled a sexual assault case involving a former senior official, NJ Advance Media has learned.

Katie Brennan, Who Accused Ex-Murphy Staffer of Rape, Is Determined to Change Laws.

On Oct. 15, the morning after the Wall Street Journal published her accusation that she had been raped by an official in Phil Murphy’s campaign for governor and “received no justice,” Katie Brennan was behind her desk, answering the telephone at her office at the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency in Trenton.

State to Give Fast Training on Infection Control at Three Other Facilities

New Jersey health officials will launch an education and training campaign on infection prevention and control practices at the state’s other pediatric specialty hospitals, following a deadly viral outbreak that has now sickened 19 young patients at a long-term care facility in Passaic County, seven of whom have died.

For Parents of Severely Disabled Children, Long-Term Care is Often a Last Resort

For Kristine Deleg, it was the most agonizing decision of her life.

Twenty-six Cases Confirmed in Deadly Viral Outbreak at Wanaque Care Center

The number of people confirmed to have been infected in a viral outbreak that killed seven at a Wanaque long-term care center has increased to 26, according to a statement issued Saturday from the New Jersey Health Department.

Days Before Bomb Arrived, Booker Was Often in Trump’s Crosshairs. Here’s How the President Took Aim.

On Friday, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker joined a scary club no one wants to be a member of. Booker was sent an unexploded pipe-bomb, linking him to a group of targets who are both frequent critics of President Donald Trump and have been in his rhetorical cross-hairs.

NJ Senate Rivals Hugin and Menendez Throw Mud

We’ve seen them level eye-popping allegations at each other. We’ve seen them trade nasty commercials slamming each other. And we’ve seen them throw verbal punches on the debate stage.

What Menendez is Saying About the ‘Caravan’ and ICE

The thousands of Central Americans bound for the United States should be processed as asylum seekers if they end up seeking asylum here, and should not be housed in detention centers unless they have criminal pasts, U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez said Friday.

Is a Key Developer’s Departure a Major Setback for Camden’s Waterfront?

Alan Razak stood in the stark but impressive interior of the Victorian-era match factory he hopes to transform into open-loft office space near the Camden Waterfront.

NJ Assembly Official Dies

Patrick Hawco, who served as a Sergeant-At-Arms of the New Jersey State Assembly, passed away on Oct. 25. He was 53.

Howell Deputy Mayor Sells House, Raising Questions About Residency

Carmen Sandiego was easier to find. Deputy Mayor Robert Nicastro’s home was sold last week, raising questions about where the official is living.

Democrats Hoping to Swing Atlantic County Freeholder Board

Much of the national focus around the upcoming midterm elections centers on whether Democrats will take control of the U.S. House of Representatives or U.S. Senate and provide more stringent oversight to President Donald Trump’s agenda. However, there are also important local races that could significantly change the way Atlantic County is run.

Monmouth Mall Redevelopment Drives Eatontown Mayor, Council Races

There are a total of 10 candidates for mayor and Borough Council, and redevelopment is one of the major talking points in this borough of roughly 13,000 residents, as is keeping the borough a safe and affordable place for families.

South Jersey’s Civil Rights Power Couple Fight for Justice. “We Try to Give a Voice to the Voiceless.”

When civil rights lawyers Stanley and Sharon King began taking on police misconduct and wrongful-death cases more than two decades ago, a defense lawyer in a case against a local police department told the couple, “nobody knows who you are.”

Editorial: Choke It Down, and Vote for Menendez

This year’s U.S. Senate race presents the most depressing choice for New Jersey voters in a generation, with two awful candidates whose most convincing argument is that the other guy is unfit to serve.

Endorsement: Re-elect Chris Smith in New Jersey’s 4th Congressional District

The contest for the seat in New Jersey’s 4th Congressional District pits 38-year Republican incumbent Chris Smith against Democratic challenger Josh Welle, who is making his first bid for elected office.

