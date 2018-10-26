NJ Politics Digest: State’s Nike Investments to Stay Despite Kaepernick Ads

The state’s public pension funds have nearly $25 million invested in Nike Inc. and will not be pulling that money in protest of an ad campaign featuring professional football player and activist Colin Kaepernick.

The State Investment Council rejected a request from one of its members to withdraw the investments over the controversial ad campaign, according to a report by The Record.

Retired Englewood Cliffs police captain Marty Barrett, who is a member of the council, argued Nike was showing disrespect to police and firefighters with the campaign featuring the football player. Kaepernick is known for taking a knee when the national anthem is performed at the start of football games in order to protest police brutality and systematic racism.

After his request was rejected, Barrett said he understood the need for the state to place financial considerations ahead of social ones, the report said.

However, the report points out that under Gov. Phil Murphy, the investment council has tried to incorporate social and environmental factors into investment decisions.

Quote of the Day: “Anybody who says you can win a prize for participating in a survey, that’s really a red flag.” — New Jersey Better Business Bureau President Melissa Companick, on telephone scams tied to the upcoming election.

Wanaque Center Was Not Equipped to Quarantine Patients

The long-term care center in Wanaque where seven severely debilitated children died this month from a fast-spreading virus was not equipped to quarantine the stricken children, the state health commissioner said Thursday.

Mother of Child Who Died at NJ Facility Wasn’t Told About Virus Outbreak for Weeks

When Kristine Deleg decided four years ago to put her daughter, Elizabeth, into long-term care at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, she thought she was getting the best of both worlds: continuous medical care for her persistently ill child at a facility less than an hour from her Westchester County, New York, home.

Bob Menendez Boost: Dem Super PAC Sends Another $2.8 Million to NJ Senate Race

In the latest sign that Sen. Bob Menendez’s fellow Democrats feel they have to motivate their own base to support his bid for re-election, a super PAC tied to Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday it will spend another $2.8 million on the race.

Booker Plan Would Give Every American Baby Something to Bank On

Citing income inequality as a core economic challenge that federal policymakers should address, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker has proposed legislation that would provide all children with a government-managed savings account at birth.

NJ Election: Chris Smith, Josh Welle of NJ-4 Spar on Trump, Health Care, Leadership

There is no love lost between Republican incumbent Chris Smith, a fixture of the state’s delegation in D.C. since 1981, and Josh Welle, the Democrat newcomer who has locked Smith into a rough-and-tumble race to represent New Jersey’s 4th District.

MacArthur and Kim Still at Dead Heat in 3rd District House Race, Poll Finds

President Trump’s most loyal New Jersey Republican ally in Congress, Tom MacArthur, remains neck and neck with his challenger, Andy Kim, according to a poll released Thursday.

After Corruption Trial, NJ Sen. Bob Menendez’s Relationship With Voters Is Complicated

He’s smart. He’s funny when he lets his guard down. He’s been known to break into song, especially “Happy Birthday,” in hearing rooms or at the end of news conferences. And he reads wonkishly deep into complicated legislation and absorbs nuances of policy to the point that colleagues, from both parties, turn to him for answers.

NJ Senate Race: In the Age of Trump, Bob Hugin Tries to Win As a Moderate Republican

U.S. Senate candidate Bob Hugin wants voters to see beyond the “R” next to his name.

Even Telemarketing Scammers Getting In on Election

With the midterm elections only eleven days away, New Jersey residents are being warned to watch out for political phone scams.

DeGise Hikes Minimum Wage to $15 for Hudson County Workers

Hudson County executive Tom DeGise signed an executive order making $15 the minimum wage for all Hudson County government workers.

Stormwater Utilities to Control Polluted Runoff Get a Push from Pols

A decade-long legislative push to overhaul the system that controls runoff from storms that pollutes New Jersey’s waterways and increases flooding is edging closer to becoming law.

Port Authority Adopts Plans to Cut Its Carbon Emissions

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey is going all in on the fight against climate change.

Students Are Staging a Major Protest at Seton Hall, Demanding Funding for Diversity

Demanding better treatment for minority students and adequate funding for courses on diversity, dozens of students at Seton Hall University are in the midst of a three-day sit-in at the administration building.

Lakewood School Board Member Who Got Amnesty Faces Call for Resignation

Business as usual was interrupted at Wednesday night’s school board meeting by a district employee who called for board member Moshe S. Newhouse to resign.

Strip Search Lawsuit: $2 Million Settlement

Were you strip searched at the Ocean County Jail?

NJ Mayor Gets Penis Candy in Mail

At a time when some politicians across the country are on edge after finding explosive devices delivered to their homes or offices, at least one is taking a prank delivery in stride.

Editorial: Stop Defending Lakewood School Board Medicaid Cheat

“You, Mr. Moshe, don’t belong here,” a school bus aide told Lakewood school board member Moshe S. Newhouse at Wednesday night’s board meeting. She’s absolutely right. He doesn’t. It’s a disgrace that Moshe S. Newhouse continues to sit on the board.

