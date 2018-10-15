NJ Politics Digest: More Than 1,000 Undocumented Students Seek College Aid

More than 1,000 undocumented students have applied for college financial aid after Gov. Phil Murphy signed a law in May making them eligible for the assistance.

Administration officials say so far they have received 1,365 applications from undocumented students, though they say they can’t tell how much in state funds have been awarded so far, according to a report by The Record.

Under the law approved by Murphy, in order to qualify for aid students must have attended high school in New Jersey for three or more years, graduated from a New Jersey high school or received the equivalent of a high school diploma in New Jersey, and registered for selective service. Students are also required to submit affidavits indicating they will seek to legalize their immigration status or will file an application as soon as they are able to do so, The Record reports.

Quote of the Day: “I would just ask the campaign, or the administration, ‘Hey, what happened during this period of time, and if there were serious allegations, why was somebody hired? What’s the background? Tell us what occurred, because obviously there were sources who were deeply concerned about an individual being hired.'” — Republican Assembly Leader Jon M. Bramnick, on the Murphy administration’s hiring of Albert J. Alvarez.

Months after Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation extending financial aid to undocumented immigrants in New Jersey, state officials announced this week that they have received 1,365 applications for the current school year.

Murphy staffer accused of sexual assault stayed in job for months after accuser was told he would be out

This spring, the woman who accused a senior staffer in Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration of sexual assault was assured by a Murphy campaign attorney that her alleged attacker would soon be out of his job, a source with direct knowledge of the woman’s account told NJ Advance Media.

New Jersey Governor’s Inner Circle Roiled by Sexual Assault Allegations Against Top Official

A top administration official to the governor of New Jersey, Philip D. Murphy, resigned abruptly last week with no public explanation. This week news reports emerged that the aide, Albert J. Alvarez, had been the subject late last year of a sexual assault investigation by a county prosecutor.

Alvarez invited to Murphy campaign staff reunion

A former Murphy administration official who faced a criminal sexual misconduct allegation and resigned his state post last week has been invited to join an unofficial reunion of the campaign staffers in Princeton next week.

Sweeney: Legislative probe into Murphy hiring practices still to be determined

State Senate President Steve Sweeney said Friday that Democrats are not “slow-walking” a decision on whether to call for a legislative probe into Gov. Phil Murphy’s hiring practices, but simply gathering information to determine how best to proceed.

Here’s who’s picking up the tab for Murphy’s overseas trip (and how much will come from taxpayers)

When Gov. Phil Murphy sets off for a 9-day overseas business mission to Germany and Israel Monday night, taxpayers won’t be on the hook for the cost of the trip.

Trump’s IRS using ‘biased’ rules to block your property tax breaks, N.J. leaders charge

New Jersey’s two senators are taking another stab at saving your property tax breaks cut under a new tax law signed by President Donald Trump.

Democrats use State Labor Department to recruit canvassers

The New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development is helping the Democratic State Committee find canvassers to work on the campaign in Hunterdon, Morris, Somerset and Union counties – a smart strategy that appears completely legal and could boost the chances of picking up a congressional seat and gaining countywide offices in Morris and Somerset.

Hackensack Riverkeeper’s advice on how to keep NJ waterways free of plastic waste

Bill Sheehan is a 69-year-old Secaucus resident who has been a boater and fisherman for most of his adult life. He has been the Hackensack Riverkeeper for 21 years.

Here are the special interests that have given the most to Robert Menendez

U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez first ran for the U.S. House in 1992 and has been raising money for his campaigns ever since.

Hugin says he’s a different kind of Republican, but his campaign donations show otherwise

Bob Hugin claims to be ‘a different kind of Republican.’

But when he opens his checkbook, he’s just like every other big donor in the Grand Old Party.

A dilemma for New Jersey Democrats: an unpopular senator, or Trump’s GOP

Call it The Most New Jersey Race Ever.

It features a defiant senator who just emerged from the cloud of a federal bribery indictment, and has every major New Jersey Democrat singing his praises anyway as he seeks another six-year term.

Mobile, online sports betting boosts NJ’s Sept. take to $184M

Bolstered by the rollout of online and mobile sports betting, the total taken in by New Jersey gambling sites soared to $184 million in September, almost double the amount wagered the previous month.

NJ bear hunt to end with lower numbers than in past years

One by one, trucks passed the Whittingham Wildlife Management Area on Saturday without a bear in the trunk on the final day of the newly-restricted bow hunt for black bears.

Fresh legal challenges to Leonia road closures can proceed, court rules

A state judge has cleared the way for fresh legal challenges to the borough’s renewed effort to ban rush-hour commuters from local thoroughfares.

NJ Educator Raped Students During School and in Homes, Prosecutor Says

A head teacher at a city school has been charged with raping two middle school students in the school building.

Racist literature left on Cherry Hill lawns

Racist literature left on at least 30 front lawns in Cherry Hill overnight has elicited an angry response from the mayor and the area head of the NAACP, along with a call from police for the public’s help in finding who is behind the hate-filled leafleting.

Lodi teacher indicted following charge of defrauding state benefits program

A public teacher from Nutley who is accused of defrauding the state employees benefits program was indicted by a federal grand jury, authorities said Friday.

A.C. cop indicted in K-9 attack on man outside Tropicana Casino

A 34-year-old Atlantic City police officer has been indicted by a federal grand jury for a brutal 2013 arrest using a K-9 dog on a man outside a casino that cost the city $3 million to settle, U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey Craig Carpenito announced Thursday.

Out of control meetings continue as Rockaway Twp. residents fight back

The town’s second interim mayor, Adam Salberg, sat in the mayor’s chair at his first Township Council meeting Thursday night as hard-drawn voting factions and public outcry dominated the political landscape.

Burlco town, affordable-housing advocates reach truce in court battle

The township of Delran has agreed to accommodate nearly 200 new units for low- and moderate-income residents, ending one of the more contentious battles over affordable housing in New Jersey.

Jackson rabbi files discrimination lawsuit against Westlake adult community

A rabbi has filed a lawsuit against the age-restricted community where he lives, alleging he is a victim of illegal discrimination because of his disability and was prevented from practicing his religion.

Ocean County freeholders ask: Does the flu shot make people sick?

Does the flu vaccine cause flu-like symptoms?

Opinion: It Sure Looks Like DOE Willfully Broke Charter Process to Appease NJEA

Let’s say you’re an informed parent who lives in the Chambersburg section of Trenton, New Jersey’s capital city, and your child is zoned to begin kindergarten next September in the Trenton City Public Schools district. You know that students not reading at grade level in third grade are far less likely to achieve academic success — even graduate from high school. You also know that at the school your child is zoned for, Parker Elementary School, only one in four students meets that bar, about average for this long-troubled district.

Editorial: Audit shows Murphy must dig deep to fix NJ Transit

The New Jersey Transit audit confirmed everyone’s worst fears in granular detail, laid out in 166 pages that read like an epic of neglect and abuse.

