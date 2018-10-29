Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Taking Instagram Tips From Kate Middleton?

By
Prince Harry Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are testing out their photography skills on the royal tour. Kirsty Wigglesworth - Pool /Getty Images

Kate Middleton’s impressive photography skills are often showcased by the royal family, including her adorable snaps of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Kensington Palace Instagram account has posted many of the Duchess of Cambridge’s photographs for the royal children’s birthdays and other big occasions, and now it looks like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are following in Middleton’s footsteps.

Kate Middleton is already an accomplished shutterbug. Arthur Edwards - Pool/Getty Images

Kensington Palace just shared Markle’s first foray into regal photography; it’s a black and white image of Prince Harry rehearsing for his Invictus Games Closing Ceremony speech, which occurred in Sydney, Australia on the royal tour on October 27.

“Getting ready for tonight’s @invictusgames2018 closing ceremony, where we will celebrate the #InvictusGames competitors, and their friends and families,” the caption reads. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will both speak at the ceremony this evening. #IG2018‬ ‪📷 by The Duchess of Sussex.”

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took the stage to speak that night, but unfortunately we haven’t seen any photos by Prince Harry of his former blogger wife just yet. But he still was able to display his own skills behind the lensKensington Palace posted a scenic photograph on Instagram Stories of the couple taking a helicopter ride to Abel Tasman National Park in New Zealand, with a camera emoji and credit to the Duke of Sussex.

Kensington Palace Instagram

Prince Harry took a scenic snap. KensingtonRoyal/Instagram

Perhaps the couple received some pointers from Middleton, who earned an art history degree from the University of St. Andrews and wrote her undergraduate thesis on Lewis Carroll’s photography. Not that Middleton’s camera knowledge was limited to schoolwork—the avid shutterbug is a true royal photographer.

Indeed, she took the first official photo of Princess Charlotte, where Prince George is holding his newborn sister at Anmer Hall, as well as the first official snaps of Prince Louis, which included a photo of the littlest Cambridge with his sister to commemorate both his birth and Princess Charlotte’s own birthday.

And of course, there are the too-cute photos of Prince George and Princess Charlotte on their first days of school, and the numerous snaps of the family on other birthdays.

Kate Middleton Duchess of Cambridge

The Duchess of Cambridge’s patronages are fitting for her artsy background. Jack Hill - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Middleton’s contributions have not gone unnoticed; she was named an Honorary Member of the Royal Photographic Society last year. She’s also the Patron of the National Portrait Gallery, as well as the first Royal Patron of the Victoria & Albert Museum.

Perhaps Prince Harry and Markle will also take a cue from the Duchess of Cambridge when it comes time to release photographs of their baby. The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly due in the spring, so we’ll just have to wait and see.

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Taking Instagram Tips From Kate Middleton?
Filed Under: Celebrity, Lifestyle, Internet Culture, Instagram, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, Prince William, Prince George, British Royal Family