Here Are All the TV Actors Making Insane Amounts of Money This Year

When television’s biggest earners were revealed last year, the figures were, to put it mildly, jaw-dropping. Netflix reached into its deep pockets and paid David Letterman a staggering $12 million for just six episodes of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction; the main cast of CBS’ The Big Bang Theory were banking $900,000 per episode; and the stars of Game of Thrones took home a cool $500,000 per episode. Across the industry, salaries are skyrocketing, and that includes the paychecks being doled out to showrunners.

Now, even more top-notch, enviable salaries are coming to light this year courtesy of Variety. Here, a few of the standouts.

Drama (Per Episode Estimate)

Javier Bardem—Untitled Amazon/Amblin TV Series: $1.2 million

Reese Witherspoon—Untitled Apple Morning Show Drama: $1.1 million

Jennifer Aniston—Untitled Apple Morning Show Drama: $1.1 million

George Clooney—Hulu’s Catch-22: $1 million

Norman Reedus—AMC’s The Walking Dead: $1 million

Elisabeth Moss—Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale: $1 million

Julia Roberts—Amazon’s Homecoming: $600,000

Comedy (Per Episode Estimate)

John Goodman—ABC’s The Conners: $375,000

Laurie Metcalf—ABC’s The Conners: $375,000

Sara Gilbert—ABC’s The Conners: $375,000

Tim Allen—Fox’s Last Man Standing: $250,000

Candice Bergen—CBS’s Murphy Brown: $250,000

Patricia Heaton—Untitled CBS Series: $250,000

Unscripted (Per Episode Estimate)

Kelly Clarkson—NBC’s The Voice: $560,000

Kevin Hart—CBS’ TKO: $500,000

Dwayne Johnson—NBC’s Titan Games: $450,000 (on top of his $650,000 salary for HBO’s Ballers)

James Corden—CBS’ World’s Best: $350,000

Drew Barrymore—CBS’ World’s Best: $350,000

So kids, the moral of this story is to forget about becoming a doctor or a lawyer. Instead, just bag yourself a successful sitcom.