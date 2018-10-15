Sears Bankruptcy: Full Store Closing List & What Will Happen to Its Signature Brands

Sears Holdings, which owns Sears and Kmart stores, has officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and announced on Monday that it plans to close 142 stores this year, in addition to the previously announced closing of 46 stores, about one-third of its current store network.
Founded in 1893, Sears was the nation’s first ever “everything store.” But to many of its loyal customers, the retail giant is best known for its signature appliance and clothing brands, such as Kenmore and Lands’ End, as well as services like Sears Home Service, the country’s largest home repair service, and Sears Auto Centers.
Luckily, some of those brands will still be available after the bankruptcy; others will either be put up for sale or disappear along with their parent company.
Here’s what will happen to Sears’ most well-known brands and services as the 125-year-old retail chain goes under.
Kenmore Appliances: Maybe Available
In August of this year, Sears CEO Eddie Lampert offered to personally buy the Kenmore brand for $400 million as part of a broad bid to keep the retail chain out of Chapter 11. But the plan hasn’t made much progress in the boardroom since then.
Craftsman Tools: Still Available
Sears sold the Craftsman tool brand to Stanley Black & Decker in March last year in an effort to restructure its mounting debt with creditors. Since then, Stanley Black & Decker has sold the tool brand to Lowe’s. Starting in the second half of 2018, Craftsman products have been available at Lowe’s stores.
DieHard Car Batteries: Possibly Up for Sale
No specific plans have been announced about Sears’ automotive battery brand DieHard.
Lands’ End Clothing: Still Available
Sears spun off Lands’ End in 2014, when Lampert took a majority stake in the clothing brand for himself.
Sears Auto Center and Sears Home Service: Operating as Usual in Fewer Locations
Both Sears Auto Centers and Sears Home Service will remain open, although some locations will shut down along with Sears stores as part of this round of store closings.
Below is the full list of the 142 Kmart and Sears stores to be closed, according to the company’s bankruptcy filing.
Sears Stores Closing
Alabama
- 1001 Rainbow Dr, Gadsden, AL, 35901
Arizona
- 2250 El Mercado Loop, Sierra Vista, AZ, 85635
- 3150 S 4th Ave, Yuma, AZ, 85364
- 6515 E Southern Ave, East Mesa, AZ, 85206
- 7611 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix-Desert Sky, AZ, 85033
- 3177 Chandler Village Dr, Chandler, AZ, 85226
California
- 1700 Stoneridge Dr, Pleasanton, CA, 94588
- 100 Santa Rosa Plz, Santa Rosa, CA, 95401
- 3333 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA, 92626
- 1011 W Olive Ave, Merced, CA, 95348
- 5901 Florin Rd, Florin, CA, 95823-2302
- 3751 S Dogwood Ave, El Centro, CA, 92243
- 100 Vintage Faire Mall, Modesto, CA, 95356
- 100 Los Cerritos Mall, Cerritos, CA, 90703
- 1401 N Montebello Blvd, Montebello, CA, 90640
- 3001 Ming Ave, Bakersfield, CA, 93304
Colorado
- 10785 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood, CO, 80215
- 7001 S University Blvd, Centennial, CO, 80122
Connecticut
- 1201 Boston Post Rd Sp 2095, Milford, CT, 06460
- 850 Hartford Tnpk, Waterford, CT, 06385
Florida
- 733 N Highway 231, Panama City, FL, 32405
- 300 Mary Esther Blvd, Mry Est/Ft Wltn Bch, FL, 32569
- 1050 S Babcock St, Melbourne, FL, 32901
- 3800 Us Highway 98 N Ste 500, Lakeland, FL, 33809
- 303 Us Hwy 301 Blvd, W Bradenton, FL, 34205
- 3100 Sw College Rd Ste 300, Ocala, FL, 34474
Idaho
- 460 N Milwaukee St, Boise, ID, 83704
Illinois
- 3340 Mall Loop Drm Joliet, IL, 60431
Indiana
- 1251 Us Highway 31 N, Greenwood, IN, 46142
- 6780 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN, 46241
- 3401 S Us Highway 41, Terre Haute, IN, 47802
Kentucky
- 4807 Outer Loop, Louisville-Okolona, KY, 40219
- 2625 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, KY, 42104
Maryland
- 15700 Emerald Way, Bowie, MD, 20716
- 400 N Center St, Westminster, MD, 21157
- 10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD, 21044
Massachusetts
- 1235 Worcester Rd & Natick, MA, 01760
Michigan
- 900 Briarwood Cir, Ann Arbor, MI, 48108
- 2100 Southfield Rd, Lincoln Park, MI, 48146
Minnesota
- 425 Rice St, St Paul, MN, 55103
- 12431 Wayzata Blvd, Minnetonka, MN, 55305
Nevada
- 1245 W Warm Springs Rd, Henderson, NV, 89014-8740
New Hampshire
- 50 Fox Run Rd Ste 74, Portsmouth, NH, 03801
New Jersey
- 1500 Highway 35, Middletown, NJ, 07748
- 1750 Deptford Center Rd, Deptford, NJ, 08096
New Mexico
- 6600 Menaul Blvd Ne Ste 700, Coronado, NM, 87110
New York
- 75 W Route 59 Ste 100, Nanuet, NY, 10954
- 1111 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY, 11530
- 600 Lee Blvd, Yorktown Hts, NY, 10598
- Rt 394 & Hunt Blvd, Lakewood, NY, 14750
North Carolina
- 703 N Berkeley Blvd, Goldsboro, NC, 27534
- 400 Cross Creek Mall, Fayetteville, NC, 28303
- 11033 Carolina Place Pkwy, Pineville, NC, 28134
Ohio
- 5320 Youngstown Rd, Niles, OH, 44446
Oklahoma
- 6929 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa Woodland Hls, OK, 74133
- 3201 W Main St, Norman, OK, 73072
Oregon
- 827 Lancaster Dr, Ne Salem (Lancaster), OR, 97301
- Washington Square Mall, 9800 SW Washington Square Rd, Tigard, OR 97223
Pennsylvania
- 880 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA, 15223-1319
- 5522 Shaffer Rd Ste 129, Dubois, PA, 15801-3304
- 100 Neshaminy Mall, Bensalem/ Crnwls Hts, PA, 19020
- 2300 E Lincoln Hwy, Langhrn /Oxford Vly, PA, 19047
Tennessee
- 7600H Kingston Pike West Town, TN, 37919-5604
- 2800 N Germantown Prkway, Cordova, TN, 38133
- 2801 Wilma Rudolph Blvd, Clarksville, TN, 37040
- 2100 Hamilton Place Blvd, Chattanooga, TN, 37421
Texas
- 7508 N Navarro St, Victoria, TX, 77904
- 2901 S Capitol Of Texas Hwy, Austin/Barton Creek, TX, 78746
- 3450 W Camp Wisdom Rd, Southwest Ctr, TX, 75237
- 2501 Irving Mall, Irving, TX, 75062
- 6301 Nw Loop 410, Ingram, TX, 78238
- 1000 E 41 St, Austin, TX, 78751
- 6002 Slide Rd, Lubbock, TX, 79414
- 2002 S Expy 83, Harlingen, TX, 78552
- 2605 Preston Rd, Frisco, TX, 75034
Virginia
- 100 Newmarket Fair Mall, Hampton, VA, 23605
Washington
- 3500 S Meridian Ste 900, Puyallup, WA, 98373
West Virginia
- 9520 Mall Rd, Westover/Morgantown, WV, 26501
Wyoming
- 701 Se Wyoming Blvd, Casper, WY, 82609
Kmart Stores Closing
Arkansas
- 2821 East Main St, Russellville, AR, 72801
California
- 215 W Hanford/Armona Rd, Lemoore, CA, 93245
- 1351 E Hatch Rd, Modesto, CA, 95351
- 375 E Alessandro Blvd, Riverside, CA, 92508
- 3247 W Noble Ave, Visalia, CA, 93277
- 912 County Line Rd, Delano, CA, 93215
- 2530 S Euclid Ave, Ontario, CA, 91762
- 3968-A Missouri Flat Road, Placerville, CA, 95667
Florida
- 900 N W 76 Boulevard, Gainesville, FL, 32606
- 12350 Sw 8Th Street, Miami, FL, 33184
Georgia
- 400 Crosstown Road, Peachtree City, GA, 30269
- 6239 Turner Lake Road, Covington, GA, 30014
Illinois
- 3701 Broadway St, Quincy, IL, 62301
- 4210 N Harlem Ave, Norridge, IL, 60706
- 5000 23 Rd Ave, Moline, IL, 61265
Indiana
- 430 W Ridge Rd, Griffith, IN, 46319
- 723 3rd Ave, Jasper, IN, 47546
Iowa
- 2803 E Kanesville Blvd, Council Bluffs, IA, 51503
- 1111 N 2nd, Cherokee, IA, 51012
- 2307 Superior, Webster City, IA, 50595
Kansas
- 400 South Broadway, Salina, KS, 67401
- 7836 State Ave, Kansas City, KS, 66112
Kentucky
- 600 C W Stevens Blvd, Grayson, KY, 41143
- Northridge S/C Us Hwy 127, Russell Springs, KY, 42642
Louisiana
- 7000 Veterans Memorial, Metairie, LA, 70003
Maine
- 417 Main Street, Madawaska, ME, 04756-1197
Maryland
- 835 Solomons Island Rd, N Prince Frederick, MD, 20678
- 6163 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD, 20745
Michigan
- 06600 M-66 North, Charlevoix, MI, 49720
- 1025 M-24, Lake Orion, MI, 48360
Missouri
- 2901-5 N Belt Hwy, St. Joseph, MO, 64506
- 7100 NW Prairie View Rd, Kansas City, MO, 64151
- 1 Flower Valley Shp Ctr, Florissant, MO, 63033
New Jersey
- 779 Delsea Dr N, Glassboro, NJ, 08028
New York
- 987 Route 6, Mahopac, NY, 10541
- 8363 Lewiston Road, Batavia, NY, 14020
- 2590 Military Rd, Niagara Falls, NY, 14304
- 349 Orchard Park Rd, West Seneca, NY, 14224
- 93 West Campbell Rd, Schenectady, NY, 12306
North Carolina
- 1530 East Broad Street, Statesville, NC, 28625
- 4500 Western Blvd, Raleigh, NC, 27606
- 1001 Patton Ave, Asheville, NC, 28806
Ohio
- 15891 State Rt 170, East Liverpool, OH, 43920
- 17840 Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights, OH, 44130
Oregon
- 3955 S W Murray Blvd, Beaverton, OR, 97005
Pennsylvania
- 720 Clairton Blvd/Rte 51, Pleasant Hills, PA, 15236
- 528 W Plank Road, Altoona, PA, 16602
- 1502 South Fourth St, Allentown, PA, 18103
- 1000 Nutt Rd, Phoenixville, PA, 19460
- 1170 Mae Street, Hummelstown, PA, 17036
- 100 Tarentum Rd, New Kensington, PA, 15068
- 1180 Walnut Bottom Rd Carlisle, PA, 17013
- 3205 Lincoln Hwy, Thorndale, PA, 19372
- 111 Hulst Dr, Ste 722, Matamoras, PA, 18336
South Carolina
- 129 West Butler Avenue, Mauldin, SC, 29662
- 2302 Cherry Rd, Rock Hill, SC, 29732
Tennessee
- 6909 Maynardville Pike Ne, Knoxville, TN, 37918
Virginia
- 6364 Springfield Plaza, Springfield, VA, 22150
- 118 Waller Mill Rd, Williamsburg, VA, 23185
- 2712 W Main St, Waynesboro, VA, 22980
Washington
- 1001 E Sunset Drive, Bellingham, WA, 98226
West Virginia
- 1701 4Th Ave W, Charleston, WV, 25387
Wyoming
- 4000 East 2nd Street, Casper, WY, 82609