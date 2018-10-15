Sears Bankruptcy: Full Store Closing List & What Will Happen to Its Signature Brands

Sears Holdings, which owns Sears and Kmart stores, has officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and announced on Monday that it plans to close 142 stores this year, in addition to the previously announced closing of 46 stores, about one-third of its current store network.

Founded in 1893, Sears was the nation’s first ever “everything store.” But to many of its loyal customers, the retail giant is best known for its signature appliance and clothing brands, such as Kenmore and Lands’ End, as well as services like Sears Home Service, the country’s largest home repair service, and Sears Auto Centers.

Luckily, some of those brands will still be available after the bankruptcy; others will either be put up for sale or disappear along with their parent company.

Subscribe to Observer’s Business Newsletter

Here’s what will happen to Sears’ most well-known brands and services as the 125-year-old retail chain goes under.

Kenmore Appliances: Maybe Available

In August of this year, Sears CEO Eddie Lampert offered to personally buy the Kenmore brand for $400 million as part of a broad bid to keep the retail chain out of Chapter 11. But the plan hasn’t made much progress in the boardroom since then.

Craftsman Tools: Still Available

Sears sold the Craftsman tool brand to Stanley Black & Decker in March last year in an effort to restructure its mounting debt with creditors. Since then, Stanley Black & Decker has sold the tool brand to Lowe’s. Starting in the second half of 2018, Craftsman products have been available at Lowe’s stores.

DieHard Car Batteries: Possibly Up for Sale

No specific plans have been announced about Sears’ automotive battery brand DieHard.

Lands’ End Clothing: Still Available

Sears spun off Lands’ End in 2014, when Lampert took a majority stake in the clothing brand for himself.

Sears Auto Center and Sears Home Service: Operating as Usual in Fewer Locations

Both Sears Auto Centers and Sears Home Service will remain open, although some locations will shut down along with Sears stores as part of this round of store closings.

Below is the full list of the 142 Kmart and Sears stores to be closed, according to the company’s bankruptcy filing.

Sears Stores Closing

Alabama

1001 Rainbow Dr, Gadsden, AL, 35901

Arizona

2250 El Mercado Loop, Sierra Vista, AZ, 85635

3150 S 4th Ave, Yuma, AZ, 85364

6515 E Southern Ave, East Mesa, AZ, 85206

7611 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix-Desert Sky, AZ, 85033

3177 Chandler Village Dr, Chandler, AZ, 85226

California

1700 Stoneridge Dr, Pleasanton, CA, 94588

100 Santa Rosa Plz, Santa Rosa, CA, 95401

3333 Bristol St, Costa Mesa, CA, 92626

1011 W Olive Ave, Merced, CA, 95348

5901 Florin Rd, Florin, CA, 95823-2302

3751 S Dogwood Ave, El Centro, CA, 92243

100 Vintage Faire Mall, Modesto, CA, 95356

100 Los Cerritos Mall, Cerritos, CA, 90703

1401 N Montebello Blvd, Montebello, CA, 90640

3001 Ming Ave, Bakersfield, CA, 93304

Colorado

10785 W Colfax Ave, Lakewood, CO, 80215

7001 S University Blvd, Centennial, CO, 80122

Connecticut

1201 Boston Post Rd Sp 2095, Milford, CT, 06460

850 Hartford Tnpk, Waterford, CT, 06385

Florida

733 N Highway 231, Panama City, FL, 32405

300 Mary Esther Blvd, Mry Est/Ft Wltn Bch, FL, 32569

1050 S Babcock St, Melbourne, FL, 32901

3800 Us Highway 98 N Ste 500, Lakeland, FL, 33809

303 Us Hwy 301 Blvd, W Bradenton, FL, 34205

3100 Sw College Rd Ste 300, Ocala, FL, 34474

Idaho

460 N Milwaukee St, Boise, ID, 83704

Illinois

3340 Mall Loop Drm Joliet, IL, 60431

Indiana

1251 Us Highway 31 N, Greenwood, IN, 46142

6780 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN, 46241

3401 S Us Highway 41, Terre Haute, IN, 47802

Kentucky

4807 Outer Loop, Louisville-Okolona, KY, 40219

2625 Scottsville Rd, Bowling Green, KY, 42104

Maryland

15700 Emerald Way, Bowie, MD, 20716

400 N Center St, Westminster, MD, 21157

10300 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD, 21044

Massachusetts

1235 Worcester Rd & Natick, MA, 01760

Michigan

900 Briarwood Cir, Ann Arbor, MI, 48108

2100 Southfield Rd, Lincoln Park, MI, 48146

Minnesota

425 Rice St, St Paul, MN, 55103

12431 Wayzata Blvd, Minnetonka, MN, 55305

Nevada

1245 W Warm Springs Rd, Henderson, NV, 89014-8740

New Hampshire

50 Fox Run Rd Ste 74, Portsmouth, NH, 03801

New Jersey

1500 Highway 35, Middletown, NJ, 07748

1750 Deptford Center Rd, Deptford, NJ, 08096

New Mexico

6600 Menaul Blvd Ne Ste 700, Coronado, NM, 87110

New York

75 W Route 59 Ste 100, Nanuet, NY, 10954

1111 Franklin Ave, Garden City, NY, 11530

600 Lee Blvd, Yorktown Hts, NY, 10598

Rt 394 & Hunt Blvd, Lakewood, NY, 14750

North Carolina

703 N Berkeley Blvd, Goldsboro, NC, 27534

400 Cross Creek Mall, Fayetteville, NC, 28303

11033 Carolina Place Pkwy, Pineville, NC, 28134

Ohio

5320 Youngstown Rd, Niles, OH, 44446

Oklahoma

6929 S Memorial Dr, Tulsa Woodland Hls, OK, 74133

3201 W Main St, Norman, OK, 73072

Oregon

827 Lancaster Dr, Ne Salem (Lancaster), OR, 97301

Washington Square Mall, 9800 SW Washington Square Rd, Tigard, OR 97223

Pennsylvania

880 Butler Street, Pittsburgh, PA, 15223-1319

5522 Shaffer Rd Ste 129, Dubois, PA, 15801-3304

100 Neshaminy Mall, Bensalem/ Crnwls Hts, PA, 19020

2300 E Lincoln Hwy, Langhrn /Oxford Vly, PA, 19047

Tennessee

7600H Kingston Pike West Town, TN, 37919-5604

2800 N Germantown Prkway, Cordova, TN, 38133

2801 Wilma Rudolph Blvd, Clarksville, TN, 37040

2100 Hamilton Place Blvd, Chattanooga, TN, 37421

Texas

7508 N Navarro St, Victoria, TX, 77904

2901 S Capitol Of Texas Hwy, Austin/Barton Creek, TX, 78746

3450 W Camp Wisdom Rd, Southwest Ctr, TX, 75237

2501 Irving Mall, Irving, TX, 75062

6301 Nw Loop 410, Ingram, TX, 78238

1000 E 41 St, Austin, TX, 78751

6002 Slide Rd, Lubbock, TX, 79414

2002 S Expy 83, Harlingen, TX, 78552

2605 Preston Rd, Frisco, TX, 75034

Virginia

100 Newmarket Fair Mall, Hampton, VA, 23605

Washington

3500 S Meridian Ste 900, Puyallup, WA, 98373

West Virginia

9520 Mall Rd, Westover/Morgantown, WV, 26501

Wyoming

701 Se Wyoming Blvd, Casper, WY, 82609

Kmart Stores Closing

Arkansas

2821 East Main St, Russellville, AR, 72801

California

215 W Hanford/Armona Rd, Lemoore, CA, 93245

1351 E Hatch Rd, Modesto, CA, 95351

375 E Alessandro Blvd, Riverside, CA, 92508

3247 W Noble Ave, Visalia, CA, 93277

912 County Line Rd, Delano, CA, 93215

2530 S Euclid Ave, Ontario, CA, 91762

3968-A Missouri Flat Road, Placerville, CA, 95667

Florida

900 N W 76 Boulevard, Gainesville, FL, 32606

12350 Sw 8Th Street, Miami, FL, 33184

Georgia

400 Crosstown Road, Peachtree City, GA, 30269

6239 Turner Lake Road, Covington, GA, 30014

Illinois

3701 Broadway St, Quincy, IL, 62301

4210 N Harlem Ave, Norridge, IL, 60706

5000 23 Rd Ave, Moline, IL, 61265

Indiana

430 W Ridge Rd, Griffith, IN, 46319

723 3rd Ave, Jasper, IN, 47546

Iowa

2803 E Kanesville Blvd, Council Bluffs, IA, 51503

1111 N 2nd, Cherokee, IA, 51012

2307 Superior, Webster City, IA, 50595

Kansas

400 South Broadway, Salina, KS, 67401

7836 State Ave, Kansas City, KS, 66112

Kentucky

600 C W Stevens Blvd, Grayson, KY, 41143

Northridge S/C Us Hwy 127, Russell Springs, KY, 42642

Louisiana

7000 Veterans Memorial, Metairie, LA, 70003

Maine

417 Main Street, Madawaska, ME, 04756-1197

Maryland

835 Solomons Island Rd, N Prince Frederick, MD, 20678

6163 Oxon Hill Road, Oxon Hill, MD, 20745

Michigan

06600 M-66 North, Charlevoix, MI, 49720

1025 M-24, Lake Orion, MI, 48360

Missouri

2901-5 N Belt Hwy, St. Joseph, MO, 64506

7100 NW Prairie View Rd, Kansas City, MO, 64151

1 Flower Valley Shp Ctr, Florissant, MO, 63033

New Jersey

779 Delsea Dr N, Glassboro, NJ, 08028

New York

987 Route 6, Mahopac, NY, 10541

8363 Lewiston Road, Batavia, NY, 14020

2590 Military Rd, Niagara Falls, NY, 14304

349 Orchard Park Rd, West Seneca, NY, 14224

93 West Campbell Rd, Schenectady, NY, 12306

North Carolina

1530 East Broad Street, Statesville, NC, 28625

4500 Western Blvd, Raleigh, NC, 27606

1001 Patton Ave, Asheville, NC, 28806

Ohio

15891 State Rt 170, East Liverpool, OH, 43920

17840 Bagley Rd, Middleburg Heights, OH, 44130

Oregon

3955 S W Murray Blvd, Beaverton, OR, 97005

Pennsylvania

720 Clairton Blvd/Rte 51, Pleasant Hills, PA, 15236

528 W Plank Road, Altoona, PA, 16602

1502 South Fourth St, Allentown, PA, 18103

1000 Nutt Rd, Phoenixville, PA, 19460

1170 Mae Street, Hummelstown, PA, 17036

100 Tarentum Rd, New Kensington, PA, 15068

1180 Walnut Bottom Rd Carlisle, PA, 17013

3205 Lincoln Hwy, Thorndale, PA, 19372

111 Hulst Dr, Ste 722, Matamoras, PA, 18336

South Carolina

129 West Butler Avenue, Mauldin, SC, 29662

2302 Cherry Rd, Rock Hill, SC, 29732

Tennessee

6909 Maynardville Pike Ne, Knoxville, TN, 37918

Virginia

6364 Springfield Plaza, Springfield, VA, 22150

118 Waller Mill Rd, Williamsburg, VA, 23185

2712 W Main St, Waynesboro, VA, 22980

Washington

1001 E Sunset Drive, Bellingham, WA, 98226

West Virginia

1701 4Th Ave W, Charleston, WV, 25387

Wyoming