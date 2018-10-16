A Chorus of Republican Lawmakers Demand Steve Mnuchin Withdraw From Saudi Summit

Republican lawmakers are pushing Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin to withdraw from the Future Investment Initiative conference—a summit in Riyadh business leaders are boycotting over Saudi Arabia’s suspected role in the disappearance of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

The latest politician to pressure the Treasury Secretary was Senator Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.), who on Tuesday tweeted “Secretary Mnuchin should be going to Riyadh.”

Secretary Mnuchin should not be going to Riyadh. — Jeff Flake (@JeffFlake) October 16, 2018

Flake’s rebuke of Mnuchin’s appearance at the gathering follows criticisms from Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Congressman Jim Banks (R-Ind.).

“I don’t think he should go,” Rubio told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday. “I don’t think any of our government officials should be going and pretending it’s business as usual until we know exactly what’s happened here.”

