‘Stranger Things’ Season 3 Will Have Even ‘Weirder Stuff,’ Says Actor David Harbour

With House of Cards coming to a close, it’s hard to argue that Stranger Things is now Netflix’s flagship series. The massively popular, two-time Outstanding Drama–nominated series has morphed into a global sensation, and fans are champing at the bit for any details about Season 3. Thankfully, Sheriff Jim Hopper himself, a.k.a. actor David Harbour, has just provided a few new tidbits to hold them over.

While speaking to Vanity Fair, Harbour promised that show’s third season will only get crazier while teasing a change in focus for the show.

“I think we do some even weirder stuff in Season 3. I think it’s always about pushing the envelope,” Harbour said. “In terms of Hopper, all the things that we’ve had from Season 1 and Season 2 come to a boiling point for him in the beginning of Season 3. It’s really interesting to watch, because we’ve sort of cleared up the main problem. You see in the end of Season 2 that the Upside Down is still kind of there, but we really sort of solved it. We closed the gate. So, this is a year for Hopper of real domesticity. Eleven’s been validated, she has a birth certificate. She’s a part of the world in some way. It’s really how Hopper deals with domestic issues…”

To that end, viewers have been fervently shipping Hopper and Joyce (Winona Ryder) since the series’ very first episode. With Bob (Sean Astin) tragically out of the picture (RIP to a true superhero), Hopper seems to have a clear path to Joyce’s heart, should both of them want to take it.

“Here’s the thing. I do think it is the one thing that he doesn’t have,” Harbour said. “The great thing about Season 1 was that he was messing around with all these young, emotionally unavailable women, like the librarian. He couldn’t be vulnerable with a woman on an adult level. Then, in Season 2 he gets to relive his fatherhood experiences and really understand how to care for a child. We’ve seen him kind of as a dad and as a cop, and we haven’t seen him as sort of a man, in terms of having a real equal woman to tangle with. I would like to see that.”

While no official release date for Season 3 has been announced, Netflix has said it will likely arrive in summer 2019.