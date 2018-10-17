If You Liked ‘The Conners,’ You’ll Love These Other Reboots With Dead Main Characters

Fans of 'Roseanne' without Roseanne are demanding more shows with the principle characters killed off.

Spoiler alert: Roseanne is dead. It was an opioid overdose.

Turns out she was an addict (as viewers of the revival’s first season found out, before the real Roseanne got fired) but also maybe her insurance was inadequate?  Either way, Tuesday’s emotional premiere of The Conners spinoff proved that the lovable blue-collar family she left behind will be carrying on quite serviceably without her.

Twitter inhaled violently at the big reveal. Some felt the cause of death was too political; others found it poignant. But one thing was clear: America was watching. So much so that network execs have been scrambling ever since to get their own reboot-spinoffs with dead main characters into development.

Here’s a sneak peek at the updated fall schedule.

Still Friends?

 

Just Dharma Now

Where's the Boss?

Everybody Hated Chris More Than You Realized

Widowed With Children

Regrettably Breakable Kimmy Schmidt's Sidekick

Turtle!

 

