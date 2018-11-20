Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Is Quoting Cardi B on Twitter, and We’re Here for It

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the astronomically popular, 29-year-old congresswoman from the Bronx, has set her opponents back on their heels time and time again by trusting her instincts and just being herself on social media.

For example: If we’ve learned absolutely anything as a society from her positively epic takedown of The Washington Examiner reporter Eddie Scarry, it’s that Ocasio-Cortez is extremely skillful at using Twitter. She is not to be messed with unless it’s absolutely necessary.

Scarry tweeted a picture of Ocasio-Cortez’s outfit taken from behind her, accompanied by a caption implying that the quality of her garments indicated that she wasn’t as financially strapped as her messaging implied.

His snarky take was eviscerated so thoroughly it instantly became a meme: His line “I’ll tell you something: that jacket and coat don’t look like a girl who struggles” was repurposed into a punch line by the good people of the internet.

Hill staffer sent me this pic of Ocasio-Cortez they took just now. I’ll tell you something: that jacket and coat don’t look like a girl who struggles. pic.twitter.com/TidcIgEm79 — Julia Moser (@juliamoserrrr) November 15, 2018

On Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez kept up her social media hot streak with a type of post that’s archetypal and instantly recognizable to those of us who spent a ton of time on MySpace, AOL and Facebook circa 2009: She cited song lyrics.

Specifically, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted lyrics from “Best Life” by rapper Cardi B, another well-liked celebrity from the Bronx.

I never had a problem showin' y'all the real me/

Hair when it's messed up, crib when it's filthy/

Way-before-the-deal me, work-to-pay-the-bills me/

'Fore I fixed my teeth, man, those comments used to kill me/

But never did I change, never been ashamed/ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 20, 2018

Never did I switch, story stayed the same/

I did this on my own, I made this a lane Moodhttps://t.co/KpZzlzOue6 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 20, 2018

It’s the “mood” that really cinches it.

With this tweet, it’s possible that Ocasio-Cortez is referring to the recent nights she’s spent answering questions on Instagram Live, a feature that allows public figures to address their audiences and answer questions in real time.

AOC, however, is not your everyday politician. Can you imagine Hillary Clinton throwing on a pair of beat-up pajamas, firing up her webcam and chatting with potential voters about universal healthcare and raising the minimum wage, all while simultaneously preparing a healthy dinner?

Big Sunday night mood is AOC drinking wine and cooking black bean soup while railing against Amazon pic.twitter.com/QgiPFBOzxd — Rebekah Entralgo Fernández (@rebekahentralgo) November 19, 2018

Didn’t think so. What Ocasio-Cortez is doing by being so accessible online is truly and absolutely unprecedented in politics. Cardi B, whose commitment to radical transparency knows no bounds, would certainly approve.