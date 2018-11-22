The Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Travel Deals of the Year

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have become synonymous with retail therapy, but why limit your cathartic deal-hunting to puffy coats and laptops? These post-Thanksgiving sale days are now a jet-setter’s nirvana, as hotels, airlines and luggage brands have all gotten in on the act. You just need to know where to look. Below, the best travel discounts to score this year.

The Moorings Yacht Charter

The Deal: The yacht charter company is offering 20 percent off its bareboat sail and power charters (which means it comes with no captain, crew or really anything) in almost all of its destinations, including the Caribbean, the Mediterranean, Thailand and Seychelles (also known as Prince William and Kate Middleton’s honeymoon destination). The only exceptions are Italy and Tonga; all bookings have to be for at least seven days.

How to Get It: Mention “cyber” for all bookings made on Cyber Monday for charter dates between November 26, 2018, and June 30, 2019.

Marigot Bay, St. Lucia

The Deal: Get 50 percent off all room rates for travel dates between now and December 19, 2018, and between January 6 and June 30, 2019.

How to Get It: Book here between now and November 27.

The Lowell, New York City

The Deal: Get 30 percent off rooms and suites (except for the super-fancy Signature Suites or the Penthouse) for stays between January 1 and March 31, 2019, and between July 1 and September 2, 2019.

How to Get It: Book here between November 26 and November 28.

Curtain Hotel & Members Club, London

The Deal: Get 20 percent off stays at the Shoreditch hotel between December 20 and December 25, 2018, and between January 1 and April 22, 2019.

How to Get It: Book here between now and November 26.

Bequia Beach Hotel, St. Vincent and the Grenadines

The Deal: The Kate Middleton– and Mick Jagger–approved resort is offering 25 percent off the Spa and Stay package, which includes a suite with a terrace and a free experience in the spa. It’s 30 percent off if you book a nonrefundable option and pay in full for stays from now through September 4, 2019.

How to Get It: Book here between now and November 29.

Mohonk Mountain House, Hudson Valley, N.Y.

The Deal: Get 25 percent off two-night weekend stays and 40 percent off select weekday stays through April 2019. You’ll also get 20 percent off gift shop purchases of more than $100 and a discount on a massage.

How to Get It: Book here on Cyber Monday.

Sea Island, Georgia

The Deal: Temperatures at the Georgia resort average 71 degrees during January and February, so Sea Island is celebrating by offering 71 percent off the third night for stays booked from Black Friday through Cyber Monday.

How to Get It: Book here between November 23 and November 26.

Watergate Hotel, Washington, D.C.

The Deal: Get 40 percent off the best available rate for all rooms at the hotel, starting Black Friday and ending Cyber Monday for stays between November 23, 2018, and March 31, 2019.

How to Get It: Book here and use the code CYBERM or call 1-855-256-3966 between November 23 and November 26.

Gurney’s Resorts, Montauk and Newport

The Deal: Get 30 percent of all rooms and 50 percent off all suites for stays between December 1, 2018, and April 30, 2019, at Gurney’s hotels in both Montauk, New York, and Newport, Rhode Island.

How to Get It: For the rooms that are 30 percent off, book here between now and November 25. The discount for the suites is only available on Cyber Monday.

Turneffe Island Resort, Belize

The Deal: Get 25 percent off a seven-night stay in 2019 at the luxe private island resort, located 30 miles off the Belize City coast.

How to Get It: Call 1-800-874-0118 (no online bookings) between now and November 26.

Lungarno Collection Hotels, Florence and Rome

The Deal: Get 40 percent off bookings for the brand’s six hotels in Florence and Rome for stays between November 23, 2018, and March 31, 2019.

How to Get It: Book here between November 23 and November 26.

InterContinental Hotels Group

The Deal: The Cyber Week sale applies to all 5,300 IHG properties worldwide, with discounts starting at 25 percent off. Stays must be between November 26, 2018, and March 31, 2019.

How to Get It: Book here between November 23 and November 30.

Destination Hotels

The Deal: Get 40 percent off for stays between now and December 1, 2019, at any of the brand’s 40 hotels.

How to Get It: Book here between now and November 29.

Loews Hotels Group

The Deal: The three-day sale offers 10 percent off 2018 bookings at the company’s 26 hotels in the United States and Canada, and 20 percent off stays for 2019.

How to Get It: Book here or call 1-855-905-6397 between November 26 and November 28.

Mountain Lodges of Peru Tour Operator

The Deal: Get 20 percent off the luxe seven-day Salkantay Trek or the five- to seven-day Sacred Valley & Lares Adventure, which are led by tour guides and hosted in Peruvian mountain lodges. Bookings must be between August 1 and August 31, 2019; October 1 and October 31, 2019; or December 15 and December 31, 2019.

How to Get It: Book here or call 1-877-491- 5261 between now and December 9.

Intrepid Travel

The Deal: Get 20 percent off more than 1,000 trips throughout the world for 2019 departures, including culinary trips, cycling tours and more.

How to Get It: Book here or call 1-800-970-7299 between now and November 28.

Peregrine Adventures

The Deal: Bring a travel companion for free on bookings for the Cruising the Thai Islands from Phuket, Cruising Thailand & Malaysia: Phuket to Penang or Cruising Thailand & Malaysia: Phuket to Penang for a trip between December 2018 and February 2019.

How to Get It: Book here or call 1-800-663-5132 now through November 30.

The Bushcamp Company, Zambia

The Deal: Get 30 percent off a five-night African safari at South Luangwa National Park, including two nights at Mfuwe Lodge and three nights at the Bushcamps. Rates start at $2,055 a person.

How to Get It: Email Paul Swart on Cyber Monday at paul@naturalmigrations.com and mention the code 007.

Andiamo Luggage

The Deal: The Ashley Benson– and Jamie Chung–approved luggage favorite is offering 25 percent off on Black Friday and 25 percent off on Cyber Monday.

How to Get It: Go to AndiamoLuggage.com and use the code BlackFriday25 on November 23 or CyberMonday25 on November 26.

Tumi

The Deal: Get 40 percent off exclusive luggage styles online on Black Friday and 20 percent off sale styles online on Cyber Monday.

How to Get It: Head to Tumi.com on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Arlo Skye

Choose two or more pieces from Arlo Skye.

The Deal: Get 15 percent off if you buy two or more items, including carry-on luggage and travel kits.

How to Get It: Select two or more pieces from ArloSkye.com and use the code HOLIDAY15 from November 23 to November 26.

Emirates

The deal: Special economy and business fares from all 12 Emirates U.S. gateways to locations including Athens, Dubai and Bangkok. For Economy, trips must be between January 12 to May 9, 2019, and for Business, they must be between December 24, 2018 to August 31, 2019.

How to get it: Book here between November 21 to 24.

Magellan Jets

The Deal: First-time clients of the private jet company who charter a trip for more than $25,000 between Black Friday and Cyber Monday will get a $2,500 credit on the next flight.

How to Get It: Book a private flight between November 23 and November 26.

JetSmarter

The Deal: Purchase a membership for $2,500 (it’s usually $7,950) and save up to $250 an hour per seat on share private flights. It’s limited to the first 200 new members, so act fast.

How to Get It: Check out JetSmarter.com and call 1-954-315-0059 to purchase.