The Best Bar in the World Is Opening a Pop-Up in D.C.

The world’s best bartender may be closing the world’s best cocktail bar, but for two nights only he’ll be bringing it from London to Washington, D.C.

Ryan Chetiyawardana launched Dandelyan at the swanky Mondrian London in 2014 to fawning reviews. Both he and his cocktail lounge, located on the south bank of London’s Thames river, have received numerous accolades over the past four years, including the top spot on the annual World’s 50 Best Bars list in September. However, just two days before being crowned No. 1, Chetiyawardana (widely known as Mr. Ryan Lyan, because he’s aware his name is a mouthful), disclosed that he’s shutting down Dandelyan early next year and opening a new bar in the very same space.

In the meantime, Chetiyawardana isn’t just kicking his feet up with a Monkey Puzzle (a bewitching blend of Courvoisier VSOP, hogweed, elderberry and apricot). Instead, he’s dropping his talents stateside with a Dandelyan pop-up at D.C. speakeasy The Gibson. The takeover will last just two evenings, November 26 and 27.

