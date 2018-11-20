The Dining and Nightlife Power List: Food and Drink’s 55 Most Influential People

How does one become a power player in the dining and nightlife industry? Making your name as an incredibly popular chef isn’t a terrible start. Flexing your business skills as a chef + owner: even better. And of course there’s plenty of room for people who can’t cook: the visionaries who dream up the concepts nobody else could, the devoted student of cocktail lore, the DJ who can fill any size room you put them in, every night.

To find who holds the true power and influence, we dug beyond just bold-faced names and also profiled gatekeepers, innovators and disruptors who are altering the industry for the better, whether it be through philanthropy, advocacy or inclusion, plus those who are forever evolving the way our restaurants look and sound, and entrepreneurs doing everything they can to shake up the food system as a whole. Our choices weren’t based wholly on pure revenue or number of locations. They also took into deep consideration who has the most sweeping effect on the overall industry—and who everyone else can look to as a model for tomorrow.

Here are the 55 power players (presented alphabetically) most deeply influencing dining and nightlife in 2018 and beyond.