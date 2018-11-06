Fox News Calls Sean Hannity’s Appearance at Trump Rally an ‘Unfortunate Distraction’

Fox News condemned Sean Hannity’s appearance at President Trump’s Missouri rally on Monday evening as an “unfortunate distraction.”

“Fox News does not condone any talent participating in campaign events,” said a network spokesperson in a statement. “We have an extraordinary team of journalists helming our coverage tonight and we are extremely proud of their work. This was an unfortunate distraction and has been addressed.”

When news of Hannity’s appearance at the rally broke, the network denied their anchor would participate. Hannity himself even refuted the Trump campaign’s lineup that included him as a speaker.

Subscribe to Observer’s Politics Newsletter

In spite of reports, I will be doing a live show from Cape Girardeau and interviewing President Trump before the rally. To be clear, I will not be on stage campaigning with the President. I am covering final rally for my show. Something I have done in every election in the past. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 5, 2018

“To be clear, I will not be on stage campaigning with the President,” tweeted Hannity on Monday morning.

What I said in my tweet yesterday was 100% truthful. When the POTUS invited me on stage to give a few remarks last night, I was surprised, yet honored by the president’s request. This was NOT planned. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 6, 2018

Later that evening however, Trump summoned Hannity to the stage, where the Fox host derided the media as “fake news” while pleading with voters to support Republican candidates.

To be clear, I was not referring to my journalist colleagues at FOX News in those remarks. They do amazing work day in and day out in a fair and balanced way and It is an honor to work with such great professionals. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) November 6, 2018

“To be clear, I was not referring to my journalist colleagues at FOX News in those remarks,” Hannity tweeted after Fox issued its statement, an apparent reference to his shots at news networks.

“When the POTUS invited me on stage to give a few remarks last night, I was surprised, yet honored by the president’s request,” further explained the conservative. “This was NOT planned.”