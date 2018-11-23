The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for the Stylish Man Who Has Everything

How do you spoil the guy who has everything? Start here. Sarah Olin for Observer

It’s basically impossible to find the perfect gift for the guy who has everything. But luckily for you, our research has determined that having everything is, in fact, impossible. Which means you just need to get him something realllly nice—perhaps a luxe new cologne, fresh athleisure, a classic shaving kit or, obviously, giraffe pajamas. Below, we’ve found the best presents to get that guy just a little closer to having everything.

A gift that’s right on target. Courtesy Best Made Co

Best Made Co. Belgian Dart Set

This understated dart set shows the game isn’t just for dive bars. $158, BestMadeCo.com.

The cocktails of the future. Courtesy Barsys

Barsys Cocktail Maker

The Barsys automated cocktail maker is like your very own robot bartender. It makes over 2,000 recipes and can be controlled with an app. $1,050, Barsys.com.

Rhone Commuter Pant

Stretch, comfort and style. Courtesy Rhone

PARTNER: Rhone Commuter Pant

The Rhone Commuter Pant is the perfect combination of style, stretch and comfort, and it’s ideal for travel, work and everyday moments. $128, Rhone.com. 

Shaving doesn’t have to be boring. Courtesy The Art of Shaving

The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Kit

Yes, shaving is a chore, but this four-piece kit with essential oil, shaving cream, aftershave and a retro brush make it more enjoyable. $60, TheArtofShaving.com.

A new jacket is always appreciated. Courtesy Mackage

Mackage Seth-X Parka

The rapidly dropping temperatures outside call for a new coat. This chic hooded parka is hard not to love. $1,490, Mackage.com.

Every man will love this watch. Courtesy Vincero Watches

PARTNER: Vincero Watches: Bellwether Collection

A true show-stopper, the Bellwether in Silver/White is the perfect gift for any man on your list. Whether you’re shopping for a young professional, a watch collector or anyone in between, this watch will surely exceed his expectations. Shop now for 25 percent off. $199, VinceroWatches.com.

Monopoly isn’t just for kids. Courtesy Restoration Hardware

Restoration Hardware Monopoly Set

Snowy days call for playing games indoors, but this solid wood and leather board is a rung higher than any of your childhood Monopoly sets. $375, RestorationHardware.com.

Courtesy Grenson

Suede hiking boots elevate any look. Courtesy Grenson

Grenson Brady Men’s Hiker Boots

Hiking boots don’t have to be dull. Buy the outdoors-y man in your life a pair of these striking suede shoes. $360, Grenson.com.

Drawbertson has done it again. Courtesy Sant and Abel

Donald Robertson Giraffe Pajama Set 

Illustrator Donald Robertson (you know him as @Drawbertson) and his giraffe designs are now IRL in this very cheerful pajama set. $160, SantandAbel.com.

‘Tis the season for cozy sweaters. Courtesy Naadam

Naadam Quarterzip Cashmere Sweater 

Naadam’s 100 percent Mongolian cashmere apparel is sustainable and ethically sourced, so you’ll feel good buying this cozy sweater for the stylish man in your life. $225, Naadam.com.

A very colorful cutting board situation. Mr. Crow Company

Mr. Crow Company Cutting Board

An engraved, hand-painted cutting board with a bronze hook is both practical and an aesthetically pleasing addition to any kitchen. $300, MCrowCompany.com.

Rose Box NYC

A very debonair bouquet. Rose Box NYC

Rose Box Gold Rose Bouquet 

Men like flowers, too, and this metallic bouquet lasts an entire year. $319, RoseBoxNYC.com.

An artsy coffee table book. Courtesy Taschen

Taschen’s Jean-Michel Basquiat

Taschen’s colorful tome celebrating the legendary artist is a hip addition to the curated bookshelf. $200, Taschen.com.

For all his weekend getaways. Courtesy Everlane

Everlane Dipped Weekender 

A carry-on weekender bag is ideal for the trips home—and away—that so many men take this time of year. This one has leather straps and a printed screen bottom to protect against dirty or wet floors. $115, Everlane.com.

Even the bottle is leather. Courtesy Tom Ford

Tom Ford Ombré Leather 

It’s hard to beat Tom Ford cologne, and any sophisticated man will love this Ombré Leather scent. $125, TomFord.com.

Away Travel grooming kit

Away is here for all your travel needs. Courtesy Away

Away Holiday Grooming Set

Away has brought back its limited-edition mini set for the holidays. Not only does it include the perfect carry-on, but also lip balm, hand balm, a gel facial cleanser, an exfoliating body bar and a pocket comb. $75, AwayTravel.com.

Warby Parker shades are fashionable but won’t break the bank. Courtesy Warby Parker

Warby Parker Percey Holiday Sunglasses

These rounded lenses are limited-edition for the holidays, and a step above the sunnies every other guy is wearing. $95, WarbyParker.com.

For the real whiskey lover. Tom Dixon

Tom Dixon Tank Whiskey Set Platinum Stripe 

The true whiskey connoisseur will appreciate this sleek, minimal but festive cultural decanter and its two accompanying whiskey glasses. $295, TomDixon.net.

The packaging is limited-edition. Courtesy Kiehl's

Kiehl’s Holiday Men’s Grab and Go Essentials

Men like beauty goodies, too, and Kiehl’s has a new holiday set with everything, including a body scrub, a brushless shave cream, facial wash and creams, all in limited-edition packaging by artist Andrew Bannecker. $48, Kiehls.com.

It’s a smoky, woodsy aroma. Courtesy Bastide

Bastide Au Coin Du Feu Candle

This Provence-made votive is smoky and woodsy, inspired by a couple enjoying a morning together in winter. $65, Bastide.com.

A very high-tech headphone option. Courtesy Moma

Nura Smart Headphones

The earbud and over-ear design of these headphones combines with high-tech learning and adaptive hearing profiles that tailor to the user’s listening habits—it’s all very futuristic. $399, MoMA.org.

Arlo is durable yet stylish. Courtesy Arlo Skye

Arlo Skye Bigger Carry-On

The zipper-less, polycarbonate shell suitcase carry-on is ideal for travel, and it has charging spots for your phone and computer. $475, ArloSkye.com.

Not your everyday sneakers. Courtesy Common Projects

Common Projects Cap Toe Suede Sneakers 

The suede material of these kicks adds a bit more polish. $410, MrPorter.com.

