The Ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for the Stylish Woman Who Has Everything

The holiday season is upon us, which means it’s time to start shopping for all the special people in your life. But what do you get the woman who already has everything? You need to think outside the box, whether it’s a cool designer collab, a limited-edition look from an esteemed fashion house, a classic timepiece or a sparkly pendant she’ll wear to all the fabulous New Year’s fetes she has planned. Below, we’ve found the best gifts for that stylish woman who really only thinks she has it all.

Anya Hindmarch PVC Pouch

Even the most cluttered of closets are lacking a glittery silver pouch with googly eyes—the ideal accoutrement for any holiday gathering. $247, TheOutNet.com.

Add a bit of glitz to her shoe collection.

Stuart Weitzman Flash 75 Boots

A sparkly party booty is a necessity for festivities this time of year, so give her these very low-key black suede ankle boots with a crystal-covered heel. $675, StuartWeitzman.com.

The Kleio in Rose/Fog is striking, sophisticated and practical all at the same time, making it the ultimate gift. Whether you’re shopping for your wife, mom or sister, they will love this gift long after the holidays are over. Shop now for 25 percent off. $139, VinceroWatches.com.

Game sets can be fancy, too.

Aerin Backgammon Set

There are game boards, and then there’s this crocodile-embossed leather backgammon set, which makes for a cozy day activity and a stylish decor statement. $3,150, Aerin.com.

Graphic Image 2019 Planner

Get her ready for the new year with a sophisticated planner. $72, GraphicImage.com.

Misha Nonoo Cashmere Sweater

Misha Nonoo’s sweaters are customizable, so shoppers can choose any monogram to embroider on their snuggly cashmere. $225, MishaNonoo.com.

This red bottle is a first for Coco Chanel.

Chanel Limited Edition N°5

Chanel has released a limited-edition red bottle of its famed N°5 for the first time ever—a nod to Coco Chanel’s favorite color. $160, Chanel.com.

Nest Holiday Candle Diffuser Set

This set features both a candle and a diffuser in very cheerful holiday packaging. $74, NestFragrances.com.

Terez Steel Star Leggings

Athleisure has come a long with the never-ending #wellness craze, which brings us to these celestial gray workout leggings. $82, Terez.com.

Shrimps Kassidy Red Coat

Shrimps’ faux fur coats prove you can sport chic outerwear without ticking off PETA. This one is peak Little Red Riding Hood fashion. $995, Shrimps.com.

AHA Life Himalayan Salt Crystal Lamps

Every home needs a little glow, and these lamps with ancient salt crystals are intended to exude negative ions that naturally recharge air and allergens. $108, AhaLife.com.

Aquazzura Sundance Plateau

Even the woman who has everything could use another pair of party shoes, especially when they’re these metallic platform heels. $895, Aquazzura.com.

Keith Haring x Alice and Olivia Elle Card Case

The Keith Haring x AO collab is having a moment right now, so scoop up a limited-edition find, like this arty card case. $75, AliceandOlivia.com.

By Kilian Holiday Discovery Set

Kilian is one of those perfumers that the most knowledgable scent connoisseurs rave about—the founder is Kilian Hennessy (yes, the cognac). Its Holiday Discovery set lets your loved one try out the best of the best. $195, ByKilian.com.

Venus et Fleur Grandiose de Fleur

Venus et Fleur’s floral creations last a year, so the recipient will get to show off the colorful blooms for more than just the holiday season. This grandiose box is extra-fancy and entirely customizable. $1,500, VenusetFleur.com.

Assouline’s Windows at Tiffany & Co.

Assouline’s glossy coffee table books are always a good idea, and their luxe new Tiffany blue tome dedicated to the jeweler’s famed windows is perfect for the Audrey Hepburn in your life. $845, Assouline.com.

Louis Vuitton Clémence Notebook Catogram

This Louis Vuitton Nicholas Ghesquière and Grace Coddington collab is what cat lady dreams are made of—a feline twist on a classic style. $195, LouisVuitton.com.

Veja Wata Silver Sneakers

A metallic sheen on a pair of sneakers will make them a tier above the white lace-ups every other girl received this year. $91, Veja.com.

La Ligne La Bande Tee

A trip to Paris this year might be out of the question, but a French-inspired tee by cool-girl brand La Ligne will do. $115, LaLigne.com.

West Elm Vogue Linnea Coasters

The holidays mean plenty of parties and drinks, so get your favorite hostess some stylish coasters. These are wood with a white-and-pink emulsion and gold leaf accents. $29, WestElm.com.

Globe Trotter Safari Leather Trolly

Get the princess in your life some truly royal luggage. Queen Elizabeth has been using this brand since 1947, and now Prince William and Kate Middleton are fans, too. $1,690, NetaPorter.com.

Glossier Mask Duo

Instagram-adored Glossier’s double face masks are like a juice cleanse for your face—definitely a good thing after the boozy holidays. $40, Glossier.com.

State Bags Lorimer Neoprene Backpack

Backpacks have turned into a must-have accessory, so go for an original look with a neoprene design. $145, StateBags.com.

Jennifer Meyer Evil Eye Necklace

This 18-karat-gold necklace is adorned with one subtle diamond on the evil eye. $425, JenniferMeyer.com.

Karen Walker Loveville Glasses

We all need a break from cat-eye sunglasses now. Buy her these watermelon-colored retro lenses instead. $195, KarenWalker.com.