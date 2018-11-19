Nancy Pelosi Scolds Media For Loving Trump: ‘You Just Give Him All Day!’

Nancy Pelosi, perhaps predictably, called President Trump “a very dangerous man” in an extended interview with The New York Times. But the embattled House Majority Leader also criticized Trump’s number one enemy: The fourth estate.

“May I say something you’re not going to like? I think the press loves him,” Pelosi told her interviewer. “All day on TV—and I don’t even watch TV, except sports. But he says somebody had a horse face—all day we hear about that. We hear about Kanye West, all day. You just give him all day!”

The California congresswoman also likened the president’s lust for publicity to that of Benito Mussolini, claiming the WWII-era Italian dictator “didn’t care what they said about him, as long as they were talking about him.”

While Pelosi’s sharp words for the media may seem like a page out of the president’s playbook, her criticism fits into a larger Democratic strategy: Control the national conversation. Since Trump announced his candidacy in 2015, Democrats have struggled to effectively communicate in a political environment that resembles a never-ending reality TV show playing out across every cable news network and smartphone.

“I do see the role as less work horse and more show horse now,” said the House Majority Leader, handing off the party’s messaging responsibilities to Adam Schiff (D-Calif.). “Oh, I prefer it…And Adam, compared to Nunes—what a joke!”