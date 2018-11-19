NJ Politics Digest: As State Fumes Murphy Blames Forecasters

Gov. Phil Murphy, who has spent the last year blaming his predecessor for ongoing problems at NJ Transit, now says its weather forecasters who are to blame for the state’s bungled response to Thursday’s winter storm that left motorists stranded in the cars for hours, school children stuck on buses and service cancelled at the Manhattan Port Authority terminal.

Murphy, who along with many other state officials was in Atlantic City on Thursday for the state League of Municipalities Conference, claimed he and others charged with keeping New Jersey’s roads clear were blindsided by the impact of the storm.

While acknowledging he was ultimately responsible for the failed response, Murphy was quick to add that “part of this is the forecasts were lousy, and I’m not going to let the forecasters off the hook. Secondly, this is a regional event. New Jersey didn’t get singled out. This whole region got crushed.”

Weather forecasters and Murphy’s political opponents are having none of it — laying the blame at the governor’s feet for allowing what was a routine snowfall turn into a nightmare for so many residents.

They point out that forecasts had been warning for days of a messy rush-hour commute Thursday evening, and that reports early Thursday indicated the snowfall would be more than originally indicated.

“If there is one certain thing about yesterday’s storm, it’s that everyone saw it coming,” is how Republican Assemblyman Anthony M. Bucco summed it up in an op-ed piece on NJ.com. “The other certainty … is that Gov. Phil Murphy and his administration were ill prepared for the event.”

Gary Szatkowski, the former head of the National Weather Service’s Mount Holly office, said the weather forecast made it clear drivers would have problems and that now state officials were trying to trick them with their denials of responsibility.

“Now, I’m going to say something that all of you who follow me know, but which apparently will be breaking news to the @GovMurphy administration. Sleet and freezing rain are NOT driver-friendly weather phenomena,” Szatkowski tweated.

Major commuting problems are becoming increasingly routine in New Jersey, with NJ Transit plagued by an ongoing series of delays and cancellations that are frustrating and angering dependent riders. Murphy, who took office in January, in August promised to address the situation. He has blamed the problems on former Gov. Chris Christie — who on Thursday took to Twitter to slam the state for the five hours and 40 minutes it took him to drive from Piscataway to Mendham.

Murphy, who has raised the state’s gas tax and included almost $1.4 billion in tax hikes in his first state budget, has contended that residents won’t object to paying even more in taxes if they feel they are getting their money’s worth in state services.

Quote of the Day: “So whether you got eight inches of snow with a little sleet and freezing rain, or four inches of snow with a boatload of sleet/freezing rain, NJDOT planning would have produced the same result for NJ drivers. You were screwed. And now they are trying to trick you,” — Gary Szatkowski, the former head of the National Weather Service’s Mount Holly office

Public and Politicians Seethe Over Murphy’s Storm Response

Gov. Phil Murphy is facing severe backlash after the state found itself unprepared for a rush hour winter storm Thursday that was worse than anyone had predicted.

Politico Read more

Did NJ Drop the Ball and Pass the Blame for Colossal Storm Failure?

Maybe you thought it while sitting in your car for the fifth hour as a snowstorm turned New Jersey’s rush hour into traffic hell. Or maybe it was after you were told at the Port Authority bus terminal to find another way home.

NJ.com Read more

Gov. Murphy Blames Forecasters, Doesn’t Apologize for NJ’s Dismal Snowstorm Response

Gov. Phil Murphy had a simple message for New Jersey on Friday morning after parts of the state were literally paralyzed by a winter storm that turned highways into parking lots.

NJ.com Read more

Stile: New Jersey Commuters Wanted Snow Plows. Phil Murphy Gave Them Excuses and a Lame Video.

Gov. Phil Murphy beams with the belief that his toothy smile and can-do optimism can melt his most ardent foes.

The Record Read more

Editorial: Murphy Continues Bungling His Way Through Crises

At least he wasn’t smiling. At one point, Gov. Phil Murphy even said that he and members of his administrative team were taking hard looks at themselves in the mirror.

Daily Record Read more

Assemblyman to Murphy: Everyone Saw the Storm Coming, Except You

If there is one certain thing about yesterday’s storm, it’s that everyone saw it coming. We had been warned of snow for days, and reports made it clear that it would be a few inches deep and followed by freezing rain — making conditions even more treacherous.

NJ.com Read more

These Are Some of the Worst Commuter Stories We Heard After Thursday’s Snowstorm

Thursday’s snowstorm dumped 6 to 12 inches on North Jersey during the afternoon commute, trapping tens of thousands of motorists in their cars or on buses for hours.

The Record Read more

I’m 65, and I’ve Never Been Stuck in Storm Traffic for 12 Hours Before. The Governor Better Have Answers

I was one of those unfortunate souls caught in Thursday’s winter storm gridlock. I took me nearly 12 hours to make my way from Newark Liberty airport to West Orange, where I live. This WAS NOT a bad snowstorm.

NJ.com Read more

Don’t Blame Gov. Murphy for the Snowstorm Traffic Mess. We’re All to Blame.

So here we are, complaining about the state response to Thursday’s snowstorm that, by the way, was no surprise. Perhaps underestimated, yes.

NJ.com Read more

Ex-Governors Give Murphy Mediocre Grades in Atlantic City Panel

Bad relationships with leaders in his own party, a weak response to sexual assault allegations against a staff member and unprecedented fiscal challenges have hampered Gov. Phil Murphy’s first year in office, according to a bipartisan panel of former governors and current academics.

The Press of Atlantic City Read more

Wanaque Center Completes Separation of Patients Following Death of 11th Child

The nursing home in Wanaque where the deadly adenovirus outbreak has claimed the lives of 11 children has separated sick patients from those who aren’t at a unit where the virus has spread, completing a state requirement, officials said Saturday.

The Record Read more

NJ Union President Was Right, No Jail for Student-Molesting Teacher

An undercover video of a local teachers union president crowing about how an educator who had “sex with a student” wouldn’t go to jail turned out to be more accurate than authorities may have led the public to believe.

NJ101.5 Read more

NJ Court Says Cops Can Access Your Cellphone With a Warrant

A state appellate court has ruled that people must allow law enforcement officers access to their cellphones once they receive a warrant.

NJ101.5 Read more

Amazon HQ2: NJ Better Off Losing After $5B Newark Deal Rejected?

Tim Sullivan was working for New York City in 2010 when then-Mayor Michael Bloomberg announced a plan to build a college for applied sciences on Roosevelt Island in the East River between Manhattan and Queens.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Moran: Will Women Help Bring Down America’s Most Powerful Woman?

Mikie Sherrill graduated from the Naval Academy in 1994, in the first class of women eligible for combat duty. She flew helicopter missions all over the Middle East and was promoted to the rank of lieutenant commander.

NJ.com Read more

Chris Smith, NJ’s Sole Surviving Republican in DC, Expects GOP Comeback in 2020

After his party’s worst congressional defeat in state history, Rep. Chris Smith will be the only Republican representing New Jersey in Washington next year.

The Record Read more

NJ’s Four New House Democrats Will Start Fast

New Jersey’s four new Democrats in Congress mixed the mundane with the majestic during freshman orientation this week, learning what would happen if they lose the special identity pin they get and also getting to set foot for the first time on the House floor.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Van Drew Will Vote Against Pelosi as Speaker

Democratic Senator-elect Jeff Van Drew told CNN Thursday that he will note vote for Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House.

The Press of Atlantic City Read more

Booker and Trump Line Up on the Same Side as Congress Mulls Criminal Justice Legislation

There haven’t been many issues in which U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and President Donald Trump see eye-to-eye on. Indeed, Booker pledged to stand up to Trump even before the president was inaugurated.

NJ.com Read more

Good News Grows Over Time For ACA Marketplace Consumers in NJ

Five years ago, most New Jerseyans who purchased health insurance on the federal marketplace established under the Affordable Care Act (dubbed “Obamacare”) paid premiums that were among the nation’s highest. But in 2019, costs for those same plans will rank among the least expensive.

NJSpotlight Read more

Judge Russo joked, ‘Did You Hear That Sex Stuff?’

After Superior Court Judge John F. Russo Jr. ruled on a domestic violence case in which he asked an alleged rape victim in Ocean County if she kept her legs closed, he joked with his staff about it, asking them, “Did you hear that sex stuff?” a lawyer alleged Friday.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Seaside Heights Targeted Karma Over Too Many Black, Gay Patrons: Lawsuit

The owner of Karma nightclub has sued Seaside Heights in federal court, claiming police and borough officials unfairly targeted his business because he would not accede to their demands to stop hosting events that could attract African-American and gay patrons.

Asbury Park Press Read more