NJ Politics Digest: Booker Says He’ll Consider Presidential Bid

For the last two years, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker has been acting like a man considering a presidential run in 2020. And while he hasn’t yet committed to challenging President Donald Trump in two years, this weekend he did take a step closer to a formal bid — telling NJ.com he’d consider running for president.

While it’s a significant step forward, it’s not a surprising one. Booker visited 24 states while campaigning for Democratic candidates in the recent mid-term election, NJ.com points out. He’s also contributed almost $700,000 to House and Senate candidates during the campaign. That means he’s already built up a long list of people who owe him favors.

State Democrats are helping clear the way for Booker. Gov. Phil Murphy recently signed a measure that would allow the state’s junior senator to run for re-election to his seat as well as run for president in two years.

Booker already has more than $4 million banked for his senate campaign. And, even if 2020 is not his time, a bid will provide a dry run should he decide to mount another attempt in the coming years.

“If he ever wants to be president, he should at least go through the motions and see what the appetite is this cycle,” was GOP consultant Craig Stevens’ advice, according to NJ.com

Quote of the Day: “I will consider running for president. That’s something that I will do. There’s people in New Jersey who are talking to me about it, across the country that are talking to me about it, so I will consider that,” — U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, on the possibility of his mounting a presidential campaign in 2020.

Just in Time For the Holidays, NJ to Start Taxing Online Shopping

Earlier this year the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that states are able to collect sales tax from online retailers the same way they do from stores in malls and shopping centers.

NJ101.5 Read more

Anti-Vaxers Grow in NJ, How Immunized Are Your Schools?

The article in the local Jewish publication began ominously. “Imagine, Heaven forbid, the following headlines,” Rabbi Yair Hoffman wrote in an essay assailing anti-vaccination members of the community. ‘Measles Outbreak in Lakewood, New Jersey.’’

Asbury Park Press Read more

Cory Booker ‘Will Consider Running for President.’

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker visited 24 states stumping for Democrats in the midterm elections.

NJ.com Read more

Malinowski Supports Pelosi

Rep.-elect Tom Malinowski (D-Rocky Hill) will vote for Nancy Pelosi to be the next Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives.

New Jersey Globe Read more

New Jersey to Its Towns: Follow Laws and Best Practices or Lose Some Money

In a yearly ritual, officials in New Jersey’s 565 municipalities answered a long list of questions from the state about how they do business.

Inquirer Read more

Bear Hunt Can Be Kept Off State Lands, Appellate Court Rules

A New Jersey appellate court has upheld a state order that closed public lands to bear hunting.

The Record Read more

Thank a NJ Strip Club for a Free Speech Victory

New Jersey’s restaurants and clubs will be allowed to advertise that they let patrons bring their own wine and beer without fear of running afoul of state law.

NJ101.5 Read more

Stile: Phil Murphy and Chris Christie Reap Political Rewards Bashing Each Other

It’s safe to say that Gov. Phil Murphy and his Republican predecessor, Chris Christie, view each other with barely concealed hostility.

The Record Read more

The 18 NJ Public Workers Guilty of Corruption So Far in 2018

Everyone knows that in New Jersey, we have the best government that money can buy.

NJ.com Read more

Lodi School District Defends Its Secrecy Around Teacher Arrests

In the wake of two arrests of schoolteachers, parents in the borough wanted to know why they heard about the situations from their children.

The Record Read more

Owners of Rural NJ Cabins Still Don’t Know If They Can Keep Them

It’s been more than a year since owners of a handful of rural marsh cabins perched along the waterways of Lower Alloways Creek Township reached out for help.

NJ.com Read more

Seaside Park to Pay $700K to Police Recruit for Bullying

The borough will pay $700,000 to a police recruit who said a borough police sergeant bullied him for more than a year and pointed a gun at his head.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Virginia Haines to Become First Woman to Lead Ocean County in 40 years

Freeholder Virginia E. Haines is poised to become the first woman to lead Ocean County in 40 years, when she is expected to be appointed director of the board in January.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Toms River Open Space Tax Shot Down, So Now What Should the Town Do?

What’s next for plans to purchase and preserve vacant property here after residents resoundingly rejected a referendum that would have doubled the open space tax?

Asbury Park Press Read more

Editorial: Democrats Taking Another Run at SALT Restoration

The so-called SALT deduction cap of $10,000 has been the bane of the existence of Republican politicians in New Jersey ever since it was enacted almost a year ago as part of the federal 2017 Tax Reform package.

The Record Read more