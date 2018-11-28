NJ Politics Digest: Bridgegate Back in News With Appeals Court Decision

A pair of aides to former Gov. Chris Christie convicted of deliberately blocking traffic on the George Washington Bridge in a case of petty political payback say they’ll take their appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court after an appeals court let stand two of three convictions against them.

An appellate court threw out Bill Baroni and Bridget Anne Kelly’s convictions on federal civil rights charges, but let stand convictions on charges of wire fraud and misappropriation of government resources stemming from the September 2013 lane closures on the George Washington Bridge intended as political payback to then-Gov. Chris Christie’s political enemies.

Kelly, 45, is Christie’s former deputy chief of staff, while Baroni, 46, is the former deputy executive director of the Port Authority. He is also a former state senator and assemblyman.

Kelly is best known as the author of the infamous “time for some traffic problems in Fort Lee” that allegedly led to the closing of lanes on the nation’s most-traveled bridge in an attempt to punish a Democratic mayor who would not endorse Republican Christie’s re-election efforts.

Just how much time Baroni and Kelly will serve for their convictions remains in question. The office of U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito told the Record that it is now examining the appellate court decision.

But Carpenito had previously represented Christie against allegations of official misconduct in connection with the Bridgegate case, the Record notes.

Quote of the Day: “Voters should be choosing their politicians — not the other way around,” — Helen Kioukis, of the League of Women Voters of New Jersey, on a plan by state Democrats that critics say would lead to more gerrymandering in the state.

Amid Murphy Hiring Scandal, NJ Orders Stricter Rules for Handling Sexual Assault Claims

Amid multiple ongoing investigations into how Gov. Phil Murphy’s transition team handled sexual assault allegations against a former staffer, the Attorney General’s office on Tuesday issued a statewide directive meant to “strengthen and standardize” how law enforcement officers investigate such accusations.

The Record Read more

Democrats on Senate Panel Advance Redistricting Amendment

A controversial constitutional amendment that seeks to change the way New Jersey redraws its legislative district boundaries was advanced Monday night by a legislative panel.

Burlington County Times Read more

After the Legal Weed Drama, a Classic Jersey Power Fight Featuring, Yes, Backroom Deals

Just as a five-hour marathon public hearing on legalizing marijuana in New Jersey came to a close Monday, a separate, nearly four-hour drama began to unfold at the statehouse in Trenton.

NJ.com Read more

NJ Marijuana Legalization Activists Left Wanting More After Legal Weed Vote

They came to the statehouse wearing marijuana leaves on their clothes, with buttons and t-shirts and fiery testimony about the “failed drug war.”

Asbury Park Press Read more

Lawmakers Earmark $160M in Pollution Settlements to Restore Habitat, Clean Water

The state is moving to spend tens of millions of dollars on restoration of natural resources after voters approved a constitutional amendment to prevent money from pollution settlements from being diverted to plug budget deficits.

NJSpotlight Read more

Murphy, Making Push for Shared Services, to Create New Positions at DCA to Study Issue

Gov. Phil Murphy announced an aggressive agenda that would see the state engage in greater shared service agreements to help cut the property tax burden of its residents and businesses.

ROI-NJ Read more

Phil Murphy Promised a $15 Minimum Wage. Here’s Why It Hasn’t Happened.

In 2016, after Democrats who controlled the state Legislature passed a bill gradually raising the minimum wage across the state to $15 per hour, former governor Chris Christie planted himself in the produce section of a Pennington grocery store to sign a veto, effectively stopping the movement in its tracks.

NJ.com Read more

Murphy Fires Back at Top NJ Lawmaker: Don’t Call Me a Showboater on $15 Minimum Wage

Gov. Phil Murphy responded to New Jersey’s top state lawmaker for suggesting the governor was “showboating” by holding a news conference Monday on a long-delayed effort to raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour.

NJ.com Read more

Former NJ Gaming Official to Join New Sports Betting ‘Integrity’ Group

George Rover, a longtime executive at the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, will begin serving as a senior official at the newly created Sports Wagering Integrity Monitoring Association, a not-for-profit tasked with monitoring the “integrity” of the fledgling nationwide sports betting industry.

NJBiz Read more

Lakewood Fraud: After Months of Plea Negotiations, Resolutions Coming, Prosecutor Says

Several people charged in sweeping welfare fraud raids in Lakewood last year are likely to resolve their cases next week, a prosecutor said in court Tuesday morning.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Morris County Women Running for GOP-Held 25th Legislative District Seats

Morris County Democrats, having just taken two Congressional seats from the GOP, are now taking aim at the state Legislature.

Daily Record Read more

Hamilton Township Election Recount Set for Friday

A judge has ordered a recount of the Hamilton Township Committee election results Friday, said Atlantic County Board of Elections Chairwoman Evelynn Caterson.

Press of Atlantic City Read more

Bayonne Councilman to End Jobs With Freeholder, Assemblyman to Focus on New Role

Neil Carroll III, the Peninsula City’s newest councilman, said he will be stepping down from his positions with a county freeholder and local assemblyman to focus on his job with the city.

NJ.com Read more

School Fires Special Education Teacher Over Racist, N-Word-Laden Rant

A tenured special education math teacher is out of a job after a profanity-laced tirade in his classroom that included repeated use of a racial slur.

NJ101.5 Read more