NJ Politics Digest: Christie Dances Around AG Speculation

Former Gov. Chris Christie has made no secret of his desire to serve as United States Attorney General. But now that the job is open, Christie is being coy about his interest.

The former governor — who left office with historically low approval ratings — refused to tell the Record if he would accept the job if it was offered to him. He also contends that no one from the White House has contacted him about the position.

That might be true. Christie would bring a lot of baggage to the role as the nation’s top law enforcement officer. Though he has repeatedly denied any involvement, Christie’s legacy has been inexorably been linked to Bridgegate, a petty political stunt and abuse of administrative power that killed the former governor’s presidential ambitions and calls into question whether he can be trusted in such a high office or to oversee the operations of a national office with such far-reaching consequence and opportunity for abuse.

On Tuesday, Democrats provided a small window into what a Christie confirmation hearing might turn into, when questioning Paul Matey, an attorney who counseled Christie during the scandal and who is now nominated for a seat on the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Matey, like Christie, contended he had no knowledge of the antics of the three top Christie administration insiders who either pleaded guilty or were convicted in connection with the scheme to block traffic on the George Washington Bridge.

When questioning Matey during the hearing, Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy noted the many allegations of wrongdoing levelled at the Christie administration.

“So many of the scandals it’s hard to — we don’t have time to go through all of them,” Leahy said, according to a CNN report.

NJ Election Results 2018: Andy Kim Declared Winner by the Associated Press

Political newcomer Andy Kim has been declared the winner of the tight race for a seat representing New Jersey’s 3rd Congressional District, defeating two-term term Republican U.S. Rep. Tom MacArthur, according to the Associated Press.

Coughlin May Be Willing to Exempt Some Workers From Minimum Wage Bill

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin says he may be willing to exempt certain parts of the workforce from a $15 minimum wage bill he‘s drafting, so long as those workers eventually become eligible to earn that amount.

Booker Once Again Tried to Protect Mueller From Trump. It Didn’t Work.

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker and two other senators sought to stave off what they warned would be a “constitutional crisis” by forcing a vote on legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller.

NJ School Funding Cuts: Jersey Shore Districts Lose Appeals to Cut Losses

School officials in Toms River, Middletown, Brick and Jackson said their districts have lost appeals for more state money, a move each tried in order to recoup millions of dollars in state aid cuts made earlier this year.

Christie Steals the Spotlight in Atlantic City, Rips ‘Shameful’ Silence on State Opioid Crisis

Chris Christie mostly avoided the New Jersey League of Municipalities’ annual conference in Atlantic City for the eight years he was governor and the nearly seven he spent before that as an attorney.

2018 New Jersey Globe Power List

The 2018 New Jersey Globe Power List identifies New Jersey’s 100 most political powerful personalities. This is an Insiders List. We left off all elected officials (except for one, whose public office might curtail his power rather than boost it), and anyone who had to go through a Senate confirmation — unless the person would make the list even without their government post.

Wanaque Center Gets Millions in Taxpayer Funds to Care for NJ’s Fragile Children

At the heart of the tragedy unfolding inside a long-term care center in Wanaque lies a paradox.

Major South Jersey Employer to Start Paying $15 Minimum Wage in 2019

Cooper University Health Care, a major South Jersey employer that’s led by one of the state’s most influential Democrats, is the latest company to announce plans to pay workers a $15 minimum wage.

First Pass at Legal Weed Could Roll Into Statehouse Within Days But Full Vote Will Require Joint Effort

New Jersey lawmakers could finally begin voting on legislation to legalize recreational marijuana in the state within two weeks.

Adenovirus Outbreak: Health Department Orders Wanaque Center to Hire Infection Specialists

The long-term care facility in Wanaque where 10 children have died in a virus outbreak must stop accepting new patients until it can prove that it is able to comply with directives to physically separate medically fragile residents of its pediatric ventilator unit from those who are showing symptoms of viral exposure, the state Health Department said Wednesday.

20,000 Alcohol Breath Tests Cannot Be Used as Evidence in Drunk Driving Cases

More than 20,000 alcohol breath tests administered by police in five counties cannot be used as evidence in court because the machines used during the tests were not properly calibrated, the state Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

Billboard Asks Teachers and State Workers, ‘Who Even Cares About Janus?’

“Who even cares about Janus?” That was one of the questions posed on towering billboards to visitors entering Atlantic City for the New Jersey Education Association convention last week.

Local Law Enforcement to Get New Guidance on ICE Detainer Requests

New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal is giving law enforcement officials new guidance for handling federal detainer requests or inquiring about an immigrant’s legal status, siding with advocates who say the existing protocol has gaps and is inadequate for today’s political climate.

