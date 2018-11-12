NJ Politics Digest: Is Jeff Sessions’ Departure a Boon for Christie?

Jeff Sessions is out as attorney general. Will Chris Christie slide into the position he is known to have coveted?

There are many things working in Christie’s favor. He’s been a loyal supporter of President Donald Trump and was one of the first prominent Republicans to support the president’s candidacy. Also, as Politico reports, a lot of people who might be considered for the attorney general job are shying away because they don’t want to be responsible for overseeing the politically explosive Russia investigation.

Working against Christie is the animosity of Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner — Christie sent Kushner’s father to prison when the former New Jersey governor worked as a federal prosecutor. And Christie still dogged by questions about his involvement in the Bridgegate scandal. While Christie has denied any involvement in the petty political payback scheme and abuse of power, two members of his inner circle were convicted following a federal trial and a third pleaded guilty to charges in relation to the scheme.

Speculation about Christie’s chances of landing the job is rampant but on Friday, Trump said he hadn’t talked to the former governor about the job and that the administration was considering other candidates.

Quote of the Day: “I like Chris Christie, but I have not talked to him about it,” — President Donald Trump on selecting a new attorney general

Sessions’ Job Is Hard to Fill. Enter Chris Christie

The shadow of special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation is complicating President Donald Trump’s search for a new attorney general.

Trump Says He Hasn’t Talked to Christie About Attorney General Job

President Donald Trump said Friday that he had not talked to former Gov. Chris Christie about succeeding Jeff Sessions as attorney general and that they were “looking at other people.”

Could Christie Become Attorney General? Here’s What He’s Had to Say About the Russia Investigation

Chris Christie is reportedly on President Donald Trump’s short list of people to be the nation’s next attorney general, a job Jersey’s former Republican governor has coveted.

Moran: Christie as AG? He’d Be Awful! Others Even Worse!

The most important quality in an attorney general is integrity. Let’s just say we could do better than Chris Christie.

Andy Kim Leads Rep. Tom MacArthur by 4,000 Votes as Counting Continues

Andy Kim’s lead climbed to 4,353 votes Friday in his tight race against incumbent Tom MacArthur in New Jersey’s Third District congressional race, up from the 2,622 margin he had when he claimed victory Wednesday night.

Election 2018 Is Over. Here’s Where Cory Booker Stands in Newest 2020 Presidential Rankings

With the 2018 midterms over, the political calendar instantly turned to 2020, when President Donald Trump is up for re-election.

Congress 2020: The First Short Lists

Democrats appear to have won four New Jersey House seats on Tuesday that have been under Republican control for a combined 128 years. Republicans are already talking about how to win them back in two years.

Highlighting Women as Engineers of NJ’s Blue Wave

Now that the blue wave has engulfed New Jersey — flipping four of five congressional seats in favor of Democrats — women who were central to that outcome are ready to bring their fight to Washington.

Kelly: Josh Gottheimer’s Uneasy Search for a Political Middle Ground

Josh Gottheimer pushed through the door of Abbie’s Dinner not far from his home in Wyckoff and headed toward a corner table. He dropped into a chair and ordered coffee.

Newark, State Officials Reaching Out to NYC, Amazon in Hopes of Still Getting Piece of HQ2

Newark and state officials are not willing to give up on their bid for Amazon’s second headquarters, and are reaching out to both New York City and Amazon officials to indicate they would like to collaborate on the massive project, four sources told ROI-NJ.

Murphy Investigation: Woman Who Accused Staffer of Sexual Assault Asked to Testify

Katie Brennan, whose sexual assault allegation against a top campaign staffer for Gov. Phil Murphy has roiled the administration, has been asked to testify on Dec. 4 before a bipartisan legislative committee set up to investigate how her allegation was handled and how the man she accused went on to serve in state government.

Video Released of Paramus Bus Crash

State officials on Friday released video that shows the deadly school bus crash that killed a 10-year-old student and a teacher and injured dozens more in May.

Did Your Train Break Down? Legislators Want NJ Transit to Give You a Refund

When an NJ Transit train breaks down and strands commuters for an hour or more, two Republican legislators want riders to get a refund for the inconvenience.

Vote on $15 Minimum Wage for NJ Coming Soon, Top Democrat Says

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin said Friday he expects his house will vote in the coming months on a much-anticipated bill that will gradually raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour.

Why Did It Take So Long for State to Inspect Facility Where Deadly Outbreak Killed 10 Kids?

The kids started getting sick in late September.

Rowan Will Allow Athletes to Practice in Sports Bras After Online Outrage

In a reversal of policy, Rowan University will allow female student athletes to practice in sports bras after an essay by a former women’s cross-country runner prompted online outrage.

These Men Were Wrongly Convicted and Jailed for Two Decades. Now Murphy AG Has Put Prosecutors on Notice.

Eric Kelley and Ralph Lee walked out of the Passaic County jail almost exactly one year ago.

Murphy Signs Law Banning Ghost Guns

Moving closer to his goal of giving New Jersey the toughest gun-control laws in the nation, on Thursday Gov. Phil Murphy signed a prohibition on “ghost guns” — firearms that are homemade, 3-D printed or otherwise undetectable by security scanners.

ICE Slams NJ County Jail Over Missouri Triple Murder Suspect

A Mexican citizen charged in a Missouri triple murder was previously jailed and released in New Jersey on domestic violence charges.

Jeff Sessions’ Effort to Restrict Consent Decrees Won’t Affect Newark

As his last act as Attorney General, Jeff Sessions limited federal authorities’ ability to crack down on problem police departments by using consent decrees, but officials have said it won’t have any impact in Newark.

How Big Is Internet Gaming’s Impact on Atlantic City?

Five years after legal online casino gaming was introduced in New Jersey, the jury is still out among industry experts over whether it was a good play or a bad bet.

Monmouth County Launches Third Investigation Into Freeholder John Curley

Monmouth County launched another investigation into Freeholder John Curley, one that an attorney for the outgoing county leader has called “a taxpayer-funded political stunt.”

Election Results Reflect Change in Town Demographics, and Not Just in Palisades Park

The first Korean-American mayor of Palisades Park was elected Tuesday, but his election is just part of a wider demographic shift throughout Bergen County as one of the largest ethnic Korean communities in the country begins to exercise its political power.

Dover Mayor James Dodd’s ‘Apology’ for Obscenities Rejected by Alderwoman

Mayor James Dodd said he was sorry for shouting obscenities at Alderwoman Carolyn Blackman and political foe Fernando Barrios, but said he won’t resign and called the two “deceptive hypocrites.”

