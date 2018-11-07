NJ Politics Digest: Menendez Has Unusual Guest As He Celebrates His Win

It wasn’t the all-encompassing blue wave Democrats have been pining for over the past two years, but election night did bring some positive news for the party in New Jersey including Sen. Bob Menendez’s win against his Republican challenger, Bob Hugin.

As Menendez celebrated his victory in one of the nastiest races in state history, he had an unusual guest at his victory celebration, NJ.com reports—one of the jurors from his criminal corruption trial.

The jury failed to reach a verdict in the trial, clearing the way for Menendez to run for office again.

Evelyn Arroyo-Maultsby, of Hillside, didn’t vote on the verdict; she’d been dismissed from the trial because she had a vacation scheduled. But she’d made her views of the charges against the politician clear, saying she would have voted to acquit him.

Arroyo-Maultsby told NJ.com she thought Menendez was a good man and that the charges against him were untrue. Hugin hammered Menendez for his ethics problems in a barrage of television ads leading up to the election.

Another Democrat, newcomer Mikie Sherrill, defeated Republican Jay Webber in a race for the state’s 11th congressional district in a contest that also saw New York-area airwaves flooded with campaign ads.

