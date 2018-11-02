NJ Politics Digest: Murphy Just Cleared the Way For a Booker Presidential Run

Cory Booker’s presidential ambitions just got an assist from Gov. Phil Murphy and the Democratic legislature.

On Thursday, Murphy signed a bill that will allow Booker to run for both his U.S. Senate seat and president (or vice president) at the same time.

The law makes it clear that state prohibitions on seeking more than one elective office at a time don’t apply to someone running for Congress and the nation’s two highest offices. While the law applies to anyone in that situation, it is named “Cory Booker’s Law.”

Though Booker has not announced his intention to seek the presidency, he has seemed to be busy laying the groundwork for what appears to be a 2020 bid, including spending time in states like New Hampshire and Iowa and becoming one of the leading Democratic voices against President Donald Trump.

NJ.com reports that Booker has already raised $7.7 million for his 2020 re-election effort, more than any other incumbent up for re-election that year.

Quote of the Day: “Our car is stalled on the train tracks,” —Senate President Steve Sweeney, on the dire need to address New Jersey’s unfunded pension obligations

Booker for President? Murphy Signs ‘Cory Booker Law’ That’ll Make It Easier for Him to Run

Gov. Phil Murphy just made it a lot easier for U.S. Sen. Cory Booker to run for president in 2020.

NJ.com Read more

The 18 NJ Public Workers Guilty of Corruption So Far in 2018

Everyone knows that in New Jersey, we have the best government that money can buy.

But even after a 2016 U.S. Supreme Court decision that dramatically raised the bar for proving federal bribery and political corruption, New Jersey public officials still find creative ways to get caught with their hands in the till.

NJ.com Read more

NJ’s Gas Pipes Spring 10,000 Leaks a Year. They Get More Dangerous With Age

In the past 20 years, explosions along New Jersey’s labyrinthine network of natural-gas pipelines have killed five people, injured 34 and caused more than $48 million in property damage, according to federal data.

The Record Read more

S&Ps Notes Progress, But Ranks NJ’s Among Worst-Funded Pension Systems

New Jersey still has one of the nation’s worst-funded public-employee pension plans despite recent efforts to improve conditions using larger state contributions and other policy changes.

NJSpotlight Read more

‘Blue Wave’ Activists Say Trump’s Policies Spurred Their Midterm Election Movement

President Donald Trump’s election on Nov. 8, 2016 was the catalyst that launched a so-called “Blue Wave” of protest, activism and campaign volunteering.

Daily Record Read more

Voter Registration Now Automatic at NJ Motor Vehicle Commission

Automatic voter registration is now a reality at motor vehicle agencies throughout New Jersey, the Motor Vehicle Commission said Thursday.

Press of Atlantic City Read more

NJ Congresswoman Recovering After Cancerous Tumor Was Removed

U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman had a cancerous tumor removed this summer and is now recovering, she said Thursday.

NJ.com Read more

As Campaigns Near the Finish Line, Trump’s ‘Biggest Supporter’ Spars With Challenger

A televised debate Wednesday between Rep. Tom MacArthur and challenger Andy Kim tackled some of the major issues in the race for the U.S. Congressional seat in the 3rd district, a south-central part of the state covering parts of Burlington and Ocean counties.

NJ.com Read more

Property Tax Break Trump Took From You Is Big Election 2018 Issue. See Where Menendez, Hugin, Others stand.

A saving grace for paying the nation’s highest property taxes is that you got to deduct them from your federal income taxes. More than 4 in 10 New Jerseyans—more than any other state except Maryland and Connecticut—took advantage of a tax break that had been a mainstay of the tax code since the beginning.

NJ.com Read more

Oroho Answer’s Murphy’s Request for $15 Wage, Says Governor Did Not Address ‘Full Impact’ of Move

State Sen. Steven Oroho on Thursday afternoon fought back on Gov. Phil Murphy’s early morning request for the Legislature to follow Amazon’s lead and raise the minimum wage in the state to $15.

ROI-NJ Read more

NJ Considers Plan to Help Ex-Cons Stay Out of Prison

You commit a crime, you spend time in prison and then you get released. But what happens next?

NJ101.5 Read more

Small Business Loan Activity Increases in NJ

The U.S. Small Business Administration office in New Jersey reports that fiscal year 2018, which ended Sept. 30, was a busy one for small business loan activity.

NJ101.5 Read more

Clifton Zoning Official Resigns After Calling Residents ‘Morons’ on Live Mic

Zoning Board Commissioner Keith LaForgia resigned Thursday, a month after he was caught on a live microphone calling residents who wouldn’t quiet down during a recent meeting “morons.”

The Record Read more

Where Chaos Rules: Why Politics in Three North Jersey Towns Got Totally Weird

In Englewood Cliffs, the mayor dared a visiting police chief to a fistfight.

The Record Read more

Oakland Joins List of New Jersey Municipalities to Ban Legal Weed

The borough has joined a growing list of municipalities that have banned marijuana retail operations before they are authorized by the state.

The Record Read more

Cars Soaped with Swastikas in Ocean Grove

Someone left offensive and anti-Semitic graffiti written in soap on more than a dozen cars parked in Ocean Grove during “Mischief Night,” according to police.

NJ101.5 Read more