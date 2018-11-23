NJ Politics Digest: New Jersey Ready to Move on Legalizing Marijuana

It’s taken nearly a year, but Democrats in New Jersey are finally ready to move on measures to legalize the recreational use of marijuana in the state.

On Wednesday, lawmakers unveiled a package of bills they hope to begin voting on in the coming week that will allow for the use and taxation of recreational marijuana, as well as bills expanding the state’s medical marijuana program and expunging drug-related violations from people’s criminal records, according to reports.

It’s not a done deal yet. Gov. Phil Murphy and Democratic legislative leaders still have to agree on how the state will tax recreational marijuana and other details of the proposal. And, even if recreational marijuana use is legalized in New Jersey, almost 40 towns in the state have already banned the sale of it within their borders, the Record reports.

The proposal to legalize marijuana would allow adults 21 or over to possess up to an ounce of marijuana or its equivalent. Use of marijuana, however, would be limited similar to the way tobacoo use is now controlled. Home cultivation of marijuana would be banned.

The plan calls for the drug to be taxed at 12 percent and would allow municipalities to add on another 2 percent tax. That’s about half the 25% sought by Murphy.

New NJ Legal Weed Bills Unveiled and Voting Starts Monday

After months of delays and strained negotiations, New Jersey lawmakers unveiled the bills they hope will legalize marijuana for recreational use, expand the state’s medical marijuana program and overhaul the rules for expunging drug-related and other violations.

The Record Read more

Murphy Signs Bill Creating Pilot Program for Hemp Farming

Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill to begin a pilot program for New Jersey farmers to produce industrial hemp.

ROI-NJ Read more

Teacher Salaries Rose Last Year At Higher Clip Than in a Long Time

As New Jersey’s economy continued to improve over the last year, the average salaries for New Jersey’s public school teachers and administrators rose at the highest rate in several years.

NJSpotlight Read more

Gun Rights Group Challenges NJ Limit on Ammunition

A gun rights group challenging a New Jersey law that lowers the number of bullets a gun can hold contended in federal court Tuesday that American homeowners want weapons with more capacity.

Inquirer Read more

Quirky and Convulted, Business as Usual for State’s Homestead Rebate Program

Once again, the state has hit on a convoluted scheme for administering its popular Homestead property tax relief program — and the application deadline is just a few days away.

NJSpotlight Read more

Can Phil Murphy Be Stronger Than the Storm Outrage?

Can the rookie New Jersey governor overcome the blizzard of protest from motorists and political foes who say his administration mishandled last Thursday’s snowstorm?

NJ.com Read more

State Watchdog: 3 Years After Scathing Report, New Jersey Used Auto Dealer Abuses Continue

Unscrupulous wholesale used car dealers continue to take advantage of New Jersey’s lax licensing laws and enforcement, selling customers near-junk and sometimes dangerous cars with few repercussions, according to a New Jersey watchdog agency.

Politico Read more

NJ Transit Still at Risk of Missing Federal Deadline to Install System to Prevent Crashes

New Jersey Transit is one of only four commuter railroads in danger of missing the year-end deadline to install an automatic speed control system or qualify for a two-year extension to do so.

NJ.com Read more

GoFundMe ‘Scam’ Couple: NJ Suspends Woman’s Job

An ironic problem for the (now former) couple charged in the GoFundMe fraud case: One is fighting for a place to live; the other may lose her government job.

NJ101.5 Read more

NJ Town Suggests State Playing Politics Over Embattled Animal Shelter

It has been three months since the state started an investigation into the practices of the local animal shelter, and local officials are now wondering why the investigation continues.

NJ101.5 Read more

Council Advances Measure Intended to Halt Future Removal of Polish Statue

Jersey City’s council took a step toward finally resolving the seven-month-long controversy surrounding the Katyn monument on Tuesday when it advanced a measure intended to keep the statue at its longtime Exchange Place home “in perpetuity.”

NJ.com Read more

NJ Environmentalists Support EPA Plan to Cut Big Truck Pollution

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has announced plans to decrease the amount of allowable nitrogen oxide pollution emissions that come from the engines of diesel and heavy–duty truck engines.

NJ101.5 Read more

Final Vote Tally Adds Newcomer to Waldwick Borough Council

Mail-in and provisional ballots have changed the outcome of the Borough Council race, giving a newcomer Democrat the edge over two Republican candidates.

The Record Read more

What’s Next for Toms River’s Open Space Program?

It’s back to the drawing board for Toms River’s open space preservation plans after voters rejected a ballot question that would have doubled the open space tax on Election Day.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Former Morris Sheriff Takes Heat for Facebook Post About Muslim Congresswomen

Former Morris County Sheriff Ed Rochford is taking heat for posting an anti-Muslim meme on Facebook, a move he claims was intended to spur conversation about Muslims joining Congress.

Daily Record Read more

Somerset Councilman Dies

John Krzeminski, a former South Bound Brook councilman, died on November 18.

New Jersey Globe Read more

Democrats Request Hand Recount in Hamilton Township Committee Race

Township Committee candidate Kari Spodofora has filed a petition for a recount after losing her bid for one of two open seats by just 17 votes of 9,630 cast.

Press of Atlantic City Read more