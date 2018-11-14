NJ Politics Digest: NJ National Epicenter of Hate Crimes

Hate crimes in the Garden State continue to climb, placing New Jersey fourth in the nation, according to new data released Tuesday by the FBI.

The Record reports that there were nearly 500 hate crimes reported in the state in 2017, a 76 percent jump from the previous year.

There were a total of 495 hate crimes reported to the FBI in 2017. Of those, 260 were linked to bias based on race or ethnicity, according to the Record report, and 180 involved people or locations targeted because of religion. Sexual orientation led to 51 cases of targeting and four were linked to disability, the Record reported. State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said the report was consistent with what he is seeing in the state, according to the report.

The crimes ranged from damage to plastic PVC pipes used to form an eruv, or ritual enclosure that allows observant Jews to perform certain tasks on the sabbath, to threats and racist grafitti, according to the report.

Quote of the Day: “The Christie administration was plagued by scandals while you served as the governor’s chief ethics officer and deputy chief counsel. Given that criminal conduct was taking place at the highest levels of the Christie administration, do you believe you provided sufficient legal advice?” — Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., questioning 3rd Circuit Court of Appeals nominee Paul Matey.

Hate Crimes Up 76 Percent in New Jersey, FBI Says

Nearly 500 hate crimes were reported in New Jersey in 2017, a 76 percent jump from the previous year and the fourth-highest total in the nation, according to data released Tuesday by the FBI.

The Record Read more

NJ Election Results 2018: Did This Candidate Give Andy Kim the Win?

Democrat Andy Kim’s lead in the 3rd District congressional race over incumbent Tom MacArthur remains four-digits thin — thinner than the number of votes that went to a third-party candidate, Larry Berlinski.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Paper Ballots Placed Under Microscope in Tight Kim-MacArthur Race in New Jersey

The majority of the 4,500 paper ballots cast in Burlington County in the close 3rd District congressional race will likely be counted in the final tally, the county superintendent of elections said Tuesday after his staff worked 10- to 12-hour days since Saturday analyzing the ballots.

Inquirer Read more

See How Your Town Voted in the 2018 US Senate Election

U.S. Sen. Robert Menendez cruised to victory last week after a bruising campaign, topping Republican Bob Hugin by more than 10 percentage points to win a third term.

NJ.com Read more

NJ’s New Congressional Delegation: Younger, Greener, Not as Wealthy

New Jersey’s congressional delegation got not only much bluer as a result of last Tuesday’s elections, but it also got younger, greener and poorer.

NJSpotlight Read more

20,000 Alcohol Breath Tests Cannot Be Used as Evidence in Drunk Driving Cases

More than 20,000 alcohol breath tests administered by police in five counties cannot be used as evidence in court because the machines used during the testing were not properly calibrated, the state Supreme Court ruled Tuesday.

The Record Read more

Bill O’Reilly Drops Defamation Lawsuit Against Former NJ Lawmaker

Bill O’Reilly dropped his $5 million defamation lawsuit against a former New Jersey lawmaker who accused the former Fox News host of sexually harassing his former girlfriend.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Cherry Hill’s Little-Known Train Stop Seen as a Potential Big Link to Philly

Tucked behind a shopping center on a congested New Jersey road is a little-used train station on a little-used railroad.

Inquirer Read more

Opioid Epidemic: New Jersey Sues Johnson & Johnson Subsidiary Over Deceptive Marketing

New Jersey targeted one of the state’s most important industries Tuesday, filing suit against a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson for its role in fueling an accelerating opioid crisis that has claimed more than 2,600 lives in the state this year.

The Record Read more

Newark Loses Bid to Land Amazon’s New Headquarters

Newark and New Jersey gave Amazon seven billion reasons — in the form of tax break dollars — to pick the Brick City for its East Coast headquarters, but in the end that wasn’t enough to win the corporate prize that cities across the country coveted.

The Record Read more

Chris Christie Attorney General Preview? Senate Grills Court Nominee About NJ Scandals

A federal appeals court nominee who worked under Chris Christie when he was governor and New Jersey’s top federal prosecutor was challenged Tuesday to account for the George Washington Bridge lane closures and other scandals as Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats offered a preview of what Christie himself may face if he is nominated for attorney general.

The Record Read more

Operatives: Hugin for Governor a No-Go

Operatives on both sides of the aisle are in agreement over at least one thing following the year’s elections: Bob Hugin wouldn’t make a good candidate for governor in 2021.

New Jersey Globe Read more

NJ Transit Service Delayed After Tugboat Strikes Portal Bridge

NJ Transit has resumed service in and out of Penn Station Tuesday in both directions after a tugboat struck the Portal Bridge, officials said.

The Record Read more

Did Someone Die in Mantoloking Shooting? Prosecutor Won’t Say

Details remain scarce in a police-involved shooting incident that left a sheriff’s officer and dog hurt Monday.

Asbury Park Press Read more

Embattled Atlantic City Mayor Says He’s Still the Mayor ‘Today’

The investigation into Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam and City Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II stemming from an early morning brawl outside a casino nightclub has been transferred to the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, officials confirmed Tuesday.

Inquirer Read more

Casino Scuffle With Atlantic City Mayor, Councilman Being Investigated by Cape May County

The incident outside the Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino early Sunday involving Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam and Councilman Jeffree Fauntleroy II is now being handled by the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.

NJ.com Read more

Bayonne Will Likely Hold Special Meeting Next Week to Fill Council Vacancy

The City Council will likely hold a special meeting next week to fill the vacancy left by First Ward Councilman Tommy Cotter, officials said.

NJ.com Read more