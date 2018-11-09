NJ Politics Digest: What Will State GOP Do in Blue Wave’s Aftermath?

President Donald Trump’s divisive approach to politics helped fuel a blue wave in New Jersey that swept away most Republican members of the House of Representatives.

But as the party works to rebuild and recover from Tuesday’s electoral bloodbath, Trump’s divisiveness is also likely to play a role.

A report in Politico looks at how the election results are likely to intensify the fault lines between the state party’s moderate wing and its more conservative members.

The report notes that the state’s GOP was long known for its more moderate stance — much-admired former GOP Gov. Tom Kean once authored a book titled “The Politics of Inclusion.”

But that stance is at odds with the direction the national party has been moving under the president as he moves the party even further to the right.

Assembly Republican leader Jon Bramnick told Politico that state Republicans need to forcefully stand up to Trump’s polarizing approach. That’s not a view shared by New Jersey Republican State Chairman Doug Steinhardt, who has said Bramnick doesn’t speak for the state party. And Warren County state Sen. Sen. Michael Doherty told Politico that the party needs to unify behind Trump or run the risk of defeat. Bramnick’s approach has been tried, and failed to motivate voters, Doherty said.

Micah Rasmussen, director at the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University told Politico that while both men make good arguments, Bramnick’s position is the one likely to appeal to a wider swatch of voters in this historically blue state. Even then Rasmussen noted, “It’s not going to be easy.”

Quote of the Day: “I will only vote for a speaker who will stand up for New Jersey. I’m not going to give away my vote on TV before I know what they’re going to do for us. I am not going to give up my leverage,” — Newly-elected 7th District Rep. Tom Malinowski, on which Democrat he plans to support for the position of Speaker of the House.

Sorry Nancy Pelosi, These NJ Democrats Won’t Vote For You Right Away

As New Jersey’s newly elected Democrats ride the “blue wave” into the House, will they make Nancy Pelosi part of it?

NJ101.5

New Jersey Republicans Debate How to Handle Trumpism After Major Losses

Looking over the aftermath of Tuesday night’s bloodbath for the New Jersey GOP, Assembly Republican leader Jon Bramnick thinks he has a fix.

Politico

NJ Democrats Itching to Test Their Strength in DC

Voter enthusiasm and high turnout among traditional Democrats, suburban voters and those looking to check the president are what turned New Jersey blue on Tuesday.

NJSpotlight

Mulshine: Jersey Republicans Remain Split Over the ‘Divisive’ Donald Trump

The election is over. Let the infighting begin.

NJ.com

Golden: Hugin Loss Was Especially Demoralizing for Republicans

If you live in New Jersey and are 40 years of age or older, your chances of hitting the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots in the same week are more favorable than the election of a Republican to the United States Senate in your lifetime.

NJSpotlight

Kim Would Be Third Ex-White House Staffer in NJ House Delegation

If his lead holds, Andy Kim will join an exclusive club of former White House staffers who represent New Jersey in the U.S. House of Representatives.

New Jersey Globe

Veronica McGreevey, Mother of Former Governor, Dies

Veronica McGreevey, the mother of former Gov. James E. McGreevey, passed away on Wednesday after an illness. She was 90.

New Jersey Globe

AC Gets Higher Credit Rating, But Economic Questions Still Hang Over It

Atlantic City hit the jackpot with a four-step upgrade in its credit rating earlier this month, a significant accomplishment for a city that not too long ago was close to defaulting on a debt payment.

NJSpotlight

NJ’s Safest Hospitals and How They Fared in New National Survey

Six years after a panel of medical experts began grading hospitals across the country based on their success keeping patients safe and protecting them from infections, falls and mistakes, New Jersey has earned more A’s than any other state in the nation, a report released Thursday said.

NJ.com

Emerson Elects First Female Mayor

Danielle DiPaola, a longtime Republican councilwoman, ousted the borough’s Democratic mayor in Tuesday’s election and will become the borough’s first female mayor.

The Record