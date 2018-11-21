NJ Politics Digest: While Commuters Were Stranded, the Murphys Dined in Style

It’s the kind of optics no politician would appreciate, particularly one who tries to portray himself as a progressive man of the people.

As snowbound commuters spent the night sleeping in cars on gridlocked roads and school children were stranded on buses because of the state’s failure to respond to a routine snowstorm Thursday, Gov. Phil Murphy and his wife were at a high-end restaurant in Middletown after he spent the day at a political event in Atlantic City, according to reports.

Murphy and state officials have blamed the state’s dismal response to the snowstorm on bad forecasts and have said that people should have left work early to avoid messy roads. Murphy, a millionaire from his time at Goldman Sachs, has not apologized for the state’s failure to prepare roads ahead of the storm or adequately clear them once the snow and sleet began falling.

Meteorologists had predicted tough commuting conditions early in the week and continued updating their forecasts as the storm intensified Thursday.

Murphy’s office has worked to make it clear that the governor, too, got stuck in traffic during the storm and did visit a state traffic management center before heading off to enjoy his meal.

Quote of the Day: “We’re going with the law. That what’s the law says,’’ — Board of Public Utilities President Joseph Fiordaliso, claiming the board must require New Jersey ratepayers to provide $300 million in subsidies to prop up nuclear power plants in New Jersey and other states if plant operators need any financial assistance.

While NJ Commuters Were Stranded on Highways, Gov. Phil Murphy Dined at Swanky Restaurant

Murphy and Public Workers Union Agree to New Contract

Gov. Phil Murphy and the state’s largest corrections union have reached an agreement on a contract that restores pay raises for thousands of workers.

Did a Tax Increase Tucked Into Trump’s Tax Cut Come Back to Bite Republicans?

Republicans capped a popular deduction for state and local taxes to pay for their tax bill. That may have hurt some House Republicans in the midterms.

Booker Returning to New Hampshire in Advance of Big Decision on 2020 Presidential Run

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker is going back to New Hampshire next month.

More Than 120 New Jersey Women Leaders Release Letter Supporting Nancy Pelosi for Speaker

Today more than 120 New Jersey Women Leaders released an open letter strongly supporting Nancy Pelosi (CA-12) for the next Speaker of the House of Representatives. Among the elected officials, organizational leaders, and grassroots activists pledging their support were New Jersey Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver and NJ State Senate Majority Leader Loretta Weinberg (D-37).

State Watchdog: 3 Years After Scathing Report, New Jersey Used Auto Dealer Abuses Continue

Unscrupulous wholesale used car dealers continue to take advantage of New Jersey’s lax licensing laws and enforcement, selling customers near-junk and sometimes dangerous cars with few repercussions, according to a New Jersey watchdog agency.

BPU Comes Up With Game Plan For Deciding If Nuclear Plants Qualify for Subsidies

A state agency made a couple of significant decisions yesterday about whether ratepayers should subsidize nuclear power plants, including ruling on how large the financial incentives utility customers will have to pay for the next three years if they do.

FAA Rules in Favor of United in Complaint Against Port Authority

The Federal Aviation Administration has ruled in favor of United Airlines’ complaint in a 2014 lawsuit against the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey alleging the port charged “unreasonable rates using a fee methodology that is not cost-based and lacks transparency” at Newark Liberty International Airport.

Testa Running for Van Drew Senate Seat

Cumberland County GOP chairman Michael Testa will run for Rep.-elect Jeff Van Drew’s State Senate seat.

Drinking Water: 1.5M in NJ Served by Utilities That Failed Tests Since Flint

Newark isn’t the only place in New Jersey where the purity and safety of drinking water has been called into question.

NJ Marijuana Legalization: Legal Weed Set for Hearing, Possible Vote on Monday

State lawmakers on Monday are scheduled to take the next steps in the process toward New Jersey marijuana legalization.

Professors Angry Rutgers Turned Immigrant Over to ICE

More than two dozen Rutgers professors signed a letter to university president Robert Barchi accusing him of breaking his pledge to make the school a “safe haven” because an immigrant was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement after his on-campus DWI arrest.

Wanaque Virus Outbreak: Legislators Ask Attorney General to Investigate Delays in Care

State legislators representing the district where a virus outbreak has caused the deaths of 11 children at a long-term care center have asked the New Jersey attorney general to investigate whether the home delayed sending sick children to hospitals.

There’s Something Very Jersey Hidden in Chris Christie’s Official Portrait

“STTS” — It’s easy to miss. But, what does it mean and why is it on Chris Christie’s official portrait?

Bergen County Swears in First Elected African-American Sheriff

Anthony Cureton became the first elected African-American sheriff in Bergen County history on Tuesday, taking his oath of office on the courthouse steps and thanking friends, family and God for an opportunity that in the past, he said, might not have come.

Former Morris Sheriff Takes Heat for Facebook Post About Muslim Congresswomen

Former Morris County Sheriff Ed Rochford is taking heat for posting an anti-Muslim meme on Facebook, a move he says was intended to spur conversation about Muslims joining Congress.

No Charges Will Be Filed in Connection With Mallory Grossman’s Suicide

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office will not pursue criminal charges in connection with the death by suicide of 12-year-old Mallory Grossman, whose family alleges she was bullied by Rockaway Township classmates.

School Funding Plans Cause Friction Between Fulop, Lavarro

The formerly tight political relationship between Mayor Steve Fulop and Council President Rolando Lavarro is showing more signs of wear, with the two men trading barbs over competing plans to help fund the local public school district.

Bear Hunt Protester Bill Crain Headed Back to Jail

Bill Crain’s willingness to break the law in order to protest New Jersey’s bear hunt on Tuesday earned him a third trip to jail, when a judge sentenced him to 20 days for his latest act of civil disobedience during the October bow hunt.

Public Speaks Out on Proposed Jersey City Payroll Tax

Hundreds of people filled the City Council’s chambers on Tuesday night to urge the council to pass a payroll tax that is intended to fill a yawning budget gap facing the city’s public school system.

