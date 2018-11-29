NJ Politics Digest: Will State Meet PTC Deadline?

As NJ Transit struggles, officials all say that part of the problem is due to efforts to meet a federally mandated Dec. 31 deadline for installing a positive train control system.

But now officials at the beleaguered agency say their efforts are paying off. Radio station NJ101.5 reports that at its November board meeting, agency officials expressed optimism about meeting the federal deadline.

But that hasn’t stopped GOP legislators from pointing out that complying with federal regulations is just one of many milestones NJ Transit must achieve if it is to win back public trust after a brutal year of delays and cancellations.

Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean told the radio station the agency must still get better at communicating with riders when there are delays and punishing employees who call out at the last minute, throwing schedules into disarray.

“We need to make sure we have trained engineers trained in a more timely basis, and make sure that those people who betray the public trust by not showing up at work conveniently on a Monday or a Friday are forced to leave, and we hire people who are going to do their job,” Kean said.

Quote of the Day: “There don’t seem to be any contingency plans if a train is out of service for more than 90 minutes as there should be. The communications flow from NJ Transit to riders on a real time basis is completely inadequate and they get conflicting information frequently,” — Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean

State DOT Sends Out Trucks to Treat Roads. The Problem? No Snowstorm.

Why is the state brining roads when the forecast does not call for any accumulation of snow or ice?

How a Push to Legalize Pot in N.J. Became a Debate on Race and Fairness

The debate in the New Jersey Legislature over whether or not to legalize recreational marijuana is unexpectedly turning into a wrenching discussion about fairness in the criminal justice system and the role of race in hundreds of thousands of drug convictions over the decades.

Murphy Joins Call for Countywide School Districts in Two Counties

The Murphy administration is beginning to unveil a series of initiatives aimed at dealing with property taxes, from more efforts to encourage shared services to the possibility of moving toward countywide school districts.

Lessons From History for Stalled Gateway Project

Transportation officials and mass-transit advocates working to make the Gateway project a reality were told yesterday not to become disheartened but to look to the original tunnel’s campaign of more than 100 years ago for inspiration. The project, which calls for a new rail tunnel under the Hudson River, has been stalled by the Trump administration’s refusal to live up to the Obama administration’s commitment to cover half the cost.

Palisades Park School Board Investigation on Hiring of Armed Guards Complete, No Details Public

A report that details the how armed school security guards were hired by school district officials in partnership with the borough government was reviewed Tuesday night in a closed door meeting of the Board of Education.

Group Led By N.J. House Democrat Backs Pelosi for Speaker After Winning Rules Changes

A group of moderate holdouts led by New Jersey Rep. Josh Gottheimer pledged to support Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi as speaker Wednesday after reaching an agreement to change House rules to make it easier for bipartisan ideas to be considered.

Most N.J. Democrats Supported Nancy Pelosi for House Speaker. These 3 Freshmen Didn’t.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California, the subject of millions of dollars of Republican attack ads, was nominated for speaker Wednesday by an overwhelming majority of her caucus.

Bruce Springsteen on Donald Trump: His Actions as President Are ‘a Crime Against Humanity’

In the beginning of 2017, Bruce Springsteen proclaimed himself and the E Street Band to be part of the “new American resistance” to the presidency of Donald Trump at a show in Perth, Australia.

Smith Aims to Get State on Faster Track to Reduction in Greenhouse Gas Emissions

The state will have to ramp up efforts to curb greenhouse gas emissions to achieve aggressive targets to reduce carbon pollution contributing to climate change, under a new bill being pushed by a prominent lawmaker.

Grewal: Hudson County Prosecutor Did Nothing Wrong in Alvarez Investigation

There’s no evidence that Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez acted improperly “in any respect” regarding the sexual assault investigation of former Murphy administration staffer Al Alvarez, according to Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.

Atlantic City Spending $1.3M to Give Workers Raises Next Year

Atlantic City Council President Marty Small Sr. announced a three-year plan to give raises to city employees beginning in 2019.

Atlantic City Mayor Won’t Face Criminal Charges Following Incident at Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino

No criminal charges are being pursued against Atlantic City’s mayor, a city councilman and three other people involved in an altercation outside a casino this month.

Mayor Says Home’s Christmas Lights Would Cost Town $2,000 Per Night

As a local homeowner works to raise $75,000 to hold an annual Christmas light display, the mayor said Wednesday that the cost of the show has been wildly exaggerated and that the township wants to help the show go on.

Paterson Council Reverses Course, Approves Mayor’s Preliminary Budget

Swayed by a worst-case scenario fiscal contingency plan, the City Council reversed its decision from three weeks ago and gave preliminary approval on Tuesday night to Mayor Andre Sayegh’s proposed $283.6 million budget.

Sewer Pipe Was Leaking in Barnegat Bay for at Least 42 Days

Treated sewage was leaking into the Barnegat Bay for at least six weeks—and potentially years longer—before an outfall pipe was repaired last week.

Rockaway Township Council Chooses Joseph Jackson to Fill Vacant Seat

Joseph Jackson joined the Rockaway Township Council Tuesday night. He was one of three names put forth by the Republican County Committee to fill the seat vacated by Mayor Michael Puzio.

17 Years Later, Trooper Dies From Cancer Tied to 9/11 Response

A retired New Jersey State Trooper has died from an illness he contracted while helping in response to the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks more than 17 years ago.

