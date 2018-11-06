Ted Cruz Sinks His Fangs Into Jim Carrey Over Vampire Tweet: ‘The Dead Vote Democrat’

Halloween may be over—but vampires are still out for blood on Twitter.

Ted Cruz (R-Texas) sunk his teeth into actor Jim Carrey over an illustration depicting the senator’s demise at the hands of his political opponent Beto O’Rourke.

“Go Beto! Go Democrats! Vote like there’s no tomorrow. Let’s make this Tuesday like the end of every great vampire movie,” tweeted Carrey on Monday afternoon, attaching a picture of one of his iconic political renderings. “Pull back the curtains and let the sunshine turn all those bloodsuckers to dust.”

Hollywood liberals all in for Beto. But (self-described socialist) Jim Carrey made a mistake here: Vampires are dead, and everyone knows the dead vote Democrat…. https://t.co/pz2g4RYmMp — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 5, 2018

The drawing featured an angelic O’Rourke vanquishing Cruz with sunlight—the politician’s body disseminating as light particles burn him into nothingness. Rather than ignore the ghoulish dig, Cruz fired a silver bullet at his foe.

“Hollywood liberals are in for Beto,” shot back Cruz. “But (self-described socialist) Jim Carrey made a mistake here: Vampires are dead, and everyone knows the dead vote Democrat…”

The battle continued into the night. In a viral follow up, Carrey recalled the 2016 campaign trail, when President Trump insulted members of Cruz’s family—capping his response with an Access Hollywood zinger.

“Wow…sorry I rattled your chain, @TedCruz,” tweeted the actor on Monday evening. “I thought you would have more important things to do two days before an election — like sucking up to the guy who called your wife ugly and accused your dad of murder. But I get it! It’s hard to say no when Trump grabs ya by the pussy!

Wow…sorry I rattled your chain, @TedCruz. I thought you would have more important things to do two days before an election — like sucking up to the guy who called your wife ugly and accused your dad of murder. But I get it! It’s hard to say no when Trump grabs ya by the pussy! — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) November 6, 2018

Cruz did not respond, and has spent Tuesday campaigning throughout Texas to hold on to his senate seat.