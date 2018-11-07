The New Acting Attorney General Says Trump’s Finances Should Be Off-Limits to Mueller

After appearing before members of the media for a rare press conference today, President Trump tweeted out news of Attorney General Jeff Session’s departure from his administration. The announcement comes following the Democratic comeback in the House of Representatives, which many speculate will result in subpoenas galore when last night’s elects flood the halls of Congress.

Replacing Sessions in the interim is the former attorney general’s chief-of-staff, Matthew Whitaker. Whitaker has been vocal with his criticism toward the Russia investigation, and an op-ed he penned for CNN last year provides some useful insight into his legal thinking about Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ethical responsibilities.