‘This Is Us’: What We Should Expect From the Midseason Finale

We’ve never been shy about our love for NBC’s This Is Us. The family melodrama may rely on emotional manipulation and over-the-top declarations of pain and love, but damned if we don’t enjoy ourselves a good ugly-cry now and then. Take it for what it is and play along with the drama, and it can be one of the most gripping and gut-wrenching shows on television. As such, we’re preparing ourselves for a particularly intense midseason finale tonight.

The episode’s title, “The Beginning Is the End Is the Beginning,” promises to pull on the heart strings as it hops through tear-inducing timelines across the Pearson spectrum. The description notes that Kevin (Justin Hartley) arrives at the village his father Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) served in; Kate (Chrissy Metz) pursues a new opportunity; and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) debates Councilman Solomon Brown. Meanwhile, back in the past, Jack struggles to get through to his brother.

We already need some tissues.

Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) is struggling to carve out her own space in Randall’s campaign after losing her job, and whatever Kate’s “new opportunity” is will likely be a big plot point given how tightly under wraps the show is keeping it. Expect some fireworks and at least one big reveal. We can’t wait to dive in and reflect until the series returns in January.

If you’re looking to live-stream the midseason finale, you can head to NBC.com/live. If you pay for cable (or know someone who does), all you need is your log-in and password information (you can also watch it on NBC’s handy-dandy mobile app). If you don’t have a cable subscription, you can get a free seven-day trial with DirecTV or get the DirecTV Now app.

Happy viewing!