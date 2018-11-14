Trump Warns Antifa: Other Side Is ‘Tougher Than Them,’ And Full of Military and Police

President Trump warned that a coalition of police and military members may mobilize against antifascist protestors.

“They better hope that the opposition to Antifa decides not to mobilize,” Trump told The Daily Caller on Wednesday. “Because if you look, the other side, it’s the military. It’s the police. It’s a lot of very strong, a lot of very tough people. Tougher than them. And smarter than them.”

In the past, white nationalists and other far-right activists have brawled with Antifa members at Trump rallies—resulting in arrests and hospitalizations. But Trump warned that growing opposition to Antifa will be “much stronger” and “potentially much more violent” than the leftist activists.

“They’re sitting back and watching and they’re getting angrier and angrier,” continued the president.

Trump’s remarks follow controversy over the mob of antifascists who swarmed Tucker Carlson’s home in Washington, D.C last week. The protestors vandalized the Fox News host’s driveway and are heard on video chanting threatening choruses. Carlson has alleged one member attempted to break down his door, with another saying she wanted to “bring a pipe bomb”—neither claim has been verified.

“I spoke to Tucker. I think Tucker’s a great guy. And I think it’s terrible. They were actually trying to break down [Tucker’s] door,” said Trump.

Although the president in a recent press conference condemned attacks carried out by white nationalists, he has faced longstanding criticism for emboldening such groups. Following 2017’s ‘Unite the Right’ rally in Charlottesville, Virginia where a white supremacist killed an activist, Trump blamed ‘both sides’ for the violence.